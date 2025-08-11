Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Home
Archive
About
Data Exposes Lie Biden Regime Told Americans for Years
Biden Regime LIED Repeatedly about Their Job Data
  
Patrick Dennis
27
Democrat Congressman Challenges Fox News Host to Contest, Loser has to Quit Their Job
Eric Swalwell Tries to Flex on Greg Gutfeld and Should Have Known Better
  
Patrick Dennis
7
ICE Comes Up with Ingenious New Way to Find Illegal Aliens
Liberals Furious at ICE Raid—This is Going Viral
  
Patrick Dennis
59
This Video Shows Why the Democratic Party is DYING
When One of the Democrats’ Oldest Allies Starts Talking Like This…
  
Patrick Dennis
4
Ghislaine Maxwell Tells the DOJ Whether or Not Trump was ACTUALLY Involved with Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Talks Exposing the Deep State’s Darkest Secret
  
Patrick Dennis
52
Obama's Inner Circle Suddenly Looks Terrified - Here's Why
When 2/3 of Voters Say You’re Guilty… You Start to Sweat
  
Patrick Dennis
32
Kamala Finds Interesting Way to Pay Off Her $20 Million Campaign Debt After Donors Cut Her Off
Kamala Harris Announces New Book In BLATANT Cash Grab
  
Patrick Dennis
48
We Were Never Meant to See This
FBI Director Kash Patel Uncovers Hidden “Burn Bag” Filled with Documents Detailing Past FBI Misconduct
  
Patrick Dennis
13

July 2025

Is This the Worst Thing Pelosi Has Done in Office? - We Should Take a Look
Trump Calls for Investigation into Nancy Pelosi for Insider Trading
  
Patrick Dennis
17
Top Dem Admits Trump Was Right All Along
Maher Admits Truth: Trump Tariffs Worked Wonders
  
Patrick Dennis
4
Trump Reveals a Number of Names Included in Epstein Files
The Media A List of People Involved in Epstein Scandal—Including One Very BIG Name
  
Patrick Dennis
3
Lengthy Prison Time for Obama? Pres. Trump Reveals Former President’s Likely Fate for Russiagate Role
President Donald Trump was speaking with reporters outside the White House on Friday when he delivered an update that reveals whether or not former…
  
Patrick Dennis
28
© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture