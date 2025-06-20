Turns out “trust the science” was actually code for “shut up and die.”

A stunning new dataset from Japan just detonated what is left of the “safe and effective” narrative Democrats swore by while forcing Americans into one of the most reckless public health experiments in modern history.

On June 15, 2025, a group of Japanese researchers blew the whistle on an 18-million-person COVID vaccine database the government allegedly tried to bury deeper than Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Journalist Masako Ganaha posted the leak with a bold rally cry:

“If the government won’t do it, then the people should investigate the mass deaths of Japanese people!”

And the people did — what they found will make your blood boil faster than Dr. Fauci dodging a subpoena.

Dark Money, Biden’s Cancer, and a Conspiracy Theory They’re Dying to Bury

The numbers showed that death rates didn’t just increase after the jab. They spiked — catastrophically — right around 90 to 120 days post-vaccination. Those who skipped the jab? Their death rates stayed the same. Imagine that.

Enter Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, a professor at Tokyo University of Science and one of the few scientists not bought off by Big Pharma. His take?

“A significant peak forms at three- or four-months post-vaccination. It’s probably due to the vaccine’s influence, with adverse reactions leading to death.”

Translation: they told us it was medicine, but it came with an expiration date — ours.

Dr. Murakami didn’t stop there. He went full rogue with what might be the most devastating statement yet:

“…The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die… The toxicity accumulates. The more doses you receive, the faster people die.”

Which, of course, explains why Democrats were so obsessed with jabbing you every five minutes — it wasn’t about health. It was about control, compliance, and maybe clearing out the voter rolls.

If the vaccine were actually safe, there wouldn’t be a post-jab death spike so sharp it could cut steel.

“If the vaccine had no toxicity or didn’t induce death, there wouldn’t be a peak,” Dr. Murakami explained.

And just to hammer it home, a former Big Pharma exec turned whistleblower dropped the receipts on X, along with the chart Democrats would rather set on fire than let you see:

So, let’s rewind.

Remember 2021? When anyone skeptical of the vaccine was tarred and feathered as a “grandma killer”? When Joe Biden’s OSHA turned into a medical gestapo and demanded 80 million Americans comply — or else?

Small businesses were threatened with shutdowns. Workers were forced to show their jab papers like we were living in East Berlin. And anyone who questioned it was treated like they were personally sneezing on the Statue of Liberty.

And what was it all for? A rushed injection built on shady mRNA tech with no long-term studies and more red flags than a CCP parade.

Democrats didn’t just mandate this disaster — they monetized it. They gave us an ultimatum: “Take the jab or lose your livelihood.” And now we find out the jab was deadlier than the disease for millions?

If you’re wondering why they’re so eager to memory-hole this data, here’s your answer:

They mandated poison, punished dissent, and now they want plausible deniability when the bodies start stacking.

Dr. Murakami’s findings confirm what millions feared but were banned from saying:

The shots were toxic. The mandates were criminal. And the cover-up? Well, that may just go down as the most expensive lie in human history.

The Democrats didn’t “follow the science.”

They bulldozed it, buried it, and then handed you a syringe.