Autumn
Jun 20

4 years later and I still go back to the original statement that actually never changed..."you have a 99.5% chance of surviving COVID-19 virus with just over-the-counter medications"

And billions of people couldn't figure that out and rationalize it... Unbelievable. It is an absolute testament to the sheer power of propaganda / fear porn and what it does to someone's psyche...

Marion Burns
Jun 20Edited

It is nice to have things like this proven to what the American people were thinking, but why bother? No body pays for the lies and the deaths that they cause. Nobody goes to Prison. I am starting to think that this is part of the problem that we have in this country at this time. Getting all the Americans wound up about something bad that the DEMOCRAPS have done, but they do NOTHING to make them pay for the laws that they broke. So how are you, going to force citizens to pay for when they break the laws, when politicians don't have anything done with them if they brake the law??? All this is saying, "Just be in Politics and you can get away with anything that you want, at the expense of the American People!!!!

