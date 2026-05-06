Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Dawn Lower's avatar
Dawn Lower
13h

So why is it no one ever goes to jail,? You wanna tell us about it but nothing is ever done about it. The rich n privileged never pay

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Mike's avatar
Mike
13h

So why are we not rounding their buttons up and deporting them back to their own country? Everyone is oh so ready to report this stuff but no action is ever taken to correct it.

We need a PURGE night so we the people can handle them our own way!

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