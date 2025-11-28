A brave retail clerk defends her life from a knife-wielding thug—and gets fired for it. Welcome to clown-world 2025.

Stephanie Dilyard, a 25-year-old retail assistant working the night shift at a 7-Eleven in Oklahoma City, came face-to-face with a violent criminal. The guy tried to pass a fake $100 bill and flipped out when she refused to not only accept it but also refused to give it back.

That’s when, according to Dilyard, things got spicy. Dilyard, after calling out the man for his crime, said the man became agitated and then suddenly got violent with her. She said things went from calm to violent within the blink of an eye.

All of a sudden, after Dilyard refused his fake currency, the thug jumped the counter and grabbed her by the throat and started choking her. She tried calling the police, but he attacked before she could finish dialing.

Fearing for her life, Dilyard did what any sane person would do—she defended herself. She pulled her legally owned firearm and shot her would-be murderer. Thankfully, her defense scared the perpetrator, and he ran off. He ran out of the store clutching his stomach where Dilyard believed she had shot him.

Thankfully, after the vicious attack, Dilyard was unharmed enough to complete her call to 911 where she told dispatchers what happened. Police raced to the area where they found 59-year-old Kenneth Thompson, who had also called police to report he had been shot and needed medical assistance, not far from the scene of the crime.

Police almost immediately confirmed Dilyard’s act was self-defense. Stephanie wasn’t arrested, and Oklahoma law protects her right to defend herself. But guess who had a problem with it? Her employer. 7-Eleven fired her not shortly thereafter the traumatic event for violating company policy by using her own firearm.

She saved her own life, and 7-Eleven handed her a pink slip. Shameful. Diabolical. Political. Ridiculous. Not acceptable.

Dilyard didn’t back down. She stood in front of the cameras and said, “This was a situation where I felt like I was put in a corner between choosing my job and my life, and I’m always going to choose my life because there’s people that depend on me.”

She’s 100% right. And she’s only alive to this day because she fully believes in that concept.

This story is blowing up online, and for good reason. It’s a perfect example of how corporate policies are starting to favor criminals over law-abiding citizens. Stephanie deserves a medal, not a termination letter.

