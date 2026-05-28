Rep. Al Green, the Texas Democrat who spent 21 years in Congress and roughly 20 of them trying to impeach Donald Trump, just got shown the door by his own voters in the most poetic fashion imaginable. Christian Menefee crushed Green in the TX-18 Democratic primary runoff on May 27, pulling in a staggering 68.6% of the vote to Green’s pathetic 31.4%.

That’s not a loss. That’s a restraining order.

Decision Desk HQ called it: “Christian Menefee wins the TX US House 18 Democratic Runoff.” And political commentator Eric Daugherty summed it up with the kind of bluntness we appreciate around here: “Democrat Rep. Al Green has just officially LOST his Congressional seat.”

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All caps on "LOST." We love to see it.

For those of you who don’t remember Al Green — and honestly, why would you — this is the guy who made “impeach Trump” his entire personality. He tried it three separate times. Three. The man filed articles of impeachment like some people file their taxes — reflexively, annually, and with the vague hope that something would come of it. Nothing ever did.

But Green wasn’t just the impeachment guy. He was also the guy Speaker Johnson had to physically remove from a joint congressional address because he wouldn’t stop grandstanding. With VP JD Vance sitting right there. Real classy stuff. The man treated the House floor like his personal open mic night, except nobody was laughing and nobody asked for an encore.

Here’s what 21 years of “service” in Congress got the people of his district: absolutely nothing they could point to. No landmark legislation. No signature achievement. Just a whole lot of cable news clips and a censure vote. Meanwhile, his district kept waiting for someone who might actually, you know, represent them.

Enter Christian Menefee, who apparently convinced more than two-thirds of Democratic primary voters that literally anyone else would be an upgrade. When you lose by 37 points in your own party’s primary, that’s not a rejection — that’s an eviction.

The broader picture here is delicious. The “resistance” wing of the Democratic Party — the people who spent every waking moment from 2017 onward screaming about Trump — keeps getting smaller. The voters who were supposed to be energized by all that impeachment theater? They moved on. They want results, not reruns of the same tantrum.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump-endorsed fighter, continues to hold strong in the state. Sen. John Cornyn sailed through his own runoff. The Lone Star State keeps trending redder, and even the blue pockets are cleaning house of the most useless Democrats.

Al Green tried to impeach Trump three times and failed every single time. Then his own voters impeached him — and they only needed one shot.

Adios, Al. Don’t let the Capitol door hit you on the way out, as reported by RedState.