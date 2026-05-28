Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Lesha's avatar
Lesha
18h

So glad to know he's gone!

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
17h

Now you can find him shaking his cane at the sky and yelling at kids to stay off his lawn.

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