Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary's avatar
Gary
3h

No one deserves to die in the way he did but sometimes Karma happens. This is the man that made the comment .. Too bad he turned his head .... the day the president of the United States was shot at. That was not funny on the day it happened. It is not funny today and it won't be funny tomorrow. It is mean and many believe a true feeling of this man's being.

He's gone; lets forget him and those that feel that death can be funny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steveo's avatar
Steveo
1h

Maybe if he's deep state, he's really not dead, like kirk. You really can't believe anything news or government says.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture