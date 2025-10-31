Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Fleetwood's avatar
Mark Fleetwood
2h

The more you learn about the previous Admin. the dirtier it gets. Lies have to be covered up by lies, truth runs around naked. The previous first family is the most dishonest family to live in the White House. Their legacy will be at the bottom. How sad!! Kamala was right there with them. She blows through a billion dollars like a communist country was in charge. She is a dirty player.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BYEdenIsIncompetent's avatar
BYEdenIsIncompetent
2h

Oh come on….. these bastard motherfuvkers are braindead sycophants who think the world is incompetent. WTF?!!?!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture