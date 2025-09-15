Well, well, well—look who just got caught with their hand in the deep state cookie jar.

A senior FBI paralegal just got the boot—fired and marched out of headquarters like a perp in handcuffs—after leaked audio revealed what we’ve all suspected for years: the feds are sitting on explosive files about Jeffrey Epstein, and they’re not planning to show us the goods… at least not while this administration is still calling the shots.

Mitchell Reyes Rosas, a senior paralegal specialist at the FBI, spilled the beans in a secretly recorded conversation that’s now going viral thanks to James O’Keefe and the O’Keefe Media Group. In the audio, Rosas flat-out admits there’s “something being covered up” in the Epstein case. He even goes so far as to say the FBI won’t release all the Epstein files until “this administration is over.”

Gee, wonder why?

According to Rosas, “None of the people that are in a position to answer the questions are willing to do it because it’s clear that they’re covering something and protecting someone or some people.” Translation: a whole lot of powerful people—especially from the Democrat side of the aisle—are sweating bullets right now. And if what Rosas said is true, the FBI is running interference to keep those names hidden.

You can hear it for yourself in this bombshell clip:

Now, let’s talk fallout. The minute this audio went public, Rosas was fired—same day. No two weeks’ notice, no quiet reassignment to another desk job. Nope. He was escorted out of the building faster than Hunter Biden can forget a laptop password.

And get this—Rosas tried to stop the tape from going public. In a message to O’Keefe’s team, he suddenly claimed he wasn’t speaking for the government, that the transcript was fake, and that he didn’t give consent for any of it to be published. He even threatened legal action. But let’s be real: that’s the panicked flailing of someone who just realized the truth bomb he dropped is about to blow up the whole narrative.

This is no small leak, folks. This is confirmation from *inside the FBI* that there’s a deliberate cover-up of one of the most suspicious, high-profile cases in modern history. Epstein didn’t kill himself—and now we know the FBI isn’t trying to solve that mystery. They’re burying it.

And ask yourself—why wait until “this administration is over”? What exactly is the Biden-era DOJ so desperate to hide? Could it have something to do with the “powerful Democrats” Rosas referenced? The ones who may be tangled up in Epstein’s sinister web of blackmail, trafficking, and political influence?

Let’s not forget: the Epstein client list is the political Rosetta Stone. It could expose billionaires, celebrities, and high-ranking officials who were all too comfortable rubbing elbows with a convicted pedophile. But instead of transparency, we get stonewalls. Instead of justice, we get cover-ups. And now, anyone who dares to speak out gets fired.

This isn’t just a scandal. It’s the scandal. And it’s not going away.

So here’s a message to the FBI: You can fire the whistleblower. You can cover your tracks. But you can’t stop the truth from getting out. The American people are done playing dumb. We want the Epstein files. We want the names. And we want them now.

