President Donald Trump dropped an election fraud bombshell on Monday morning on his Truth Social. The world was waiting for Vladimir Zelensky and some EU dorks to show up at the White House. The stakes for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia are high. Zelensky was instructed to wear a suit like a big boy this time. It’s kind of a formal deal when you get invited to the White House. So, why is Trump going off on mail-in ballots and fraudulent vote-counting machines in the middle of this? Because the Ukraine-Russia war and America’s fake and stolen elections are directly linked.

After the Soviet Union collapsed and was dissolved, the entire purpose of NATO expired. Russian President Vladimir Putin made repeated overtures to normalize relations with the US for about 20 years. Bill Clinton screwed him over. George W. Bush screwed him over. Barack Obama screwed him over.

By the time that Hillary Clinton ran for president (and lost—by a LOT!) in 2016, she was openly campaigning on starting a proxy war with Russia through Ukraine. Trump upset the apple cart by winning that race and putting the march to war with Russia to rest for four years.

That’s why the Democrats, the Deep State, and the media colluded to steal the 2020 election. Putin knows this for a fact and he told Trump the 2020 election was stolen through mail-in ballot fraud during their historic summit in Alaska on Friday. Putin wasn’t just saying that to suck up to President Trump. He said it because the USA has been a bit… unreliable… when it comes to normalizing relations with Russia.

Putin was telling Trump that in order for a lasting peace to be reached in Ukraine, America has to clean up its dirty elections. Otherwise, Democrats could just steal the 2028 election and we’d be right back in another proxy war.

President Trump is a negotiator and a dealmaker at heart. He really does want peace in Ukraine, normalized relations with Russia, and a new trade deal with Russia that involves rare earth elements (REE). Restoring faith in our elections would be a show of good faith that the deal Trump comes to in the Russia-Ukraine debacle is going to last beyond the 2028 election. That’s what Putin is looking for, and it would obviously be better for the United States if we could have trust in our elections again.

In the 2024 election, Republicans cast 35% of the ballots, Independents cast 34%, and Democrats only made up 31% of the electorate. The Democrats are a fringe third party in the US. There’s no possible way that Bad Shower Daddy won the 2020 election with a historic 81 million authentic votes. The Russians know this because they spy on us very effectively.

That’s the reason why President Trump sent out a message today that there is a new executive order incoming:

“ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!”

Oregon had two Republican US Senators from the 1960s until 1996. What happened after that? Universal mail-in voting. Suddenly, Oregon had only one GOP Senator, and since 2009, none. The same goes for Nevada, Vermont, Washington, Colorado, California, and Hawaii.

Universal mail-in ballots = zero Republican Senators and far-left Democrat-controlled state legislatures. The only exception to this is Utah but give them time.

“But there’s no credible evidence of mail-in ballot fraud!”

What’s happening in Hamtramck, Michigan, right now? Half of the city’s all-Muslim city council is now under criminal investigation for mail-in ballot fraud. Two of the city councilors have been arrested and charged with ballot fraud. A third is officially under criminal investigation after surveillance video of the ballot drop boxes was released under a FOIA request.

No need to overthink this. The gentleman in this video below is not feeding wild deer in Hamtramck or making a DoorDash delivery. Those are illegal mail-in ballots being stuffed into a drop box last August. The gentleman in the passenger seat is city councilman Abu Musa:

Share

If President Trump wants a lasting peace deal between Russia, Ukraine, and the US, he has to figure out a way to prevent Democrats from doing this.