Do you spend every waking moment thinking obsessive thoughts about the Bad Orange Man? Are you worried that your neighbors are all secretly fascists who want to end democracy? Do you have a compulsive urge to wildly alter your appearance and make yourself as sexually unattractive as possible? Do you own more than two cats and constantly refer to them as your “babies” on social media? If this sounds like you, you may be suffering from a crippling form of mental illness known as TDS. And psychotherapists are warning that the problem is becoming more widespread.

Many of us have been aware of Trump Derangement Syndrome for years now. President Trump coined the term when Rosie O’Donnell started acting really crazy in 2016. We all thought it was funny at the time. But then, many of our co-workers and relatives became clinically insane as well. It was as if there was something in the air or water that was only impacting the brains of people who were registered to vote as Democrats.

Last year, Mark Halperin predicted during a Tucker Carlson interview that this would happen:

Does any of that sound incorrect? If anything, Halperin may have underestimated how bad the problem would become.

Dr. Jonathan Alpert is a highly respected psychotherapist from Manhattan. He appeared on Fox News last week to sound the alarm. Alpert says that 75% of the patients he’s treating in 2025 are “hyper-fixated” on Donald Trump. One of his patients couldn’t even enjoy her vacation this year, because she became “triggered” every time a news story about America’s greatest president popped up on her phone.

The term “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is really an inside joke for Trump supporters. The leftwing American Psychiatric Association is never going to classify it as its own individual mental illness. But the symptoms these people are suffering from are very real and very serious. These people truly are mentally ill, according to Alpert and other psychotherapists who are finally sounding the alarm.

One common symptom of TDS is an inability to sleep because intrusive thoughts about Donald Trump keep entering their heads. Alpert says these patients are “hyper-fixated” on Trump. Alpert never even mentions the president to them, but within minutes of beginning their therapy sessions, the patients divert the conversation to talk about him obsessively.

TDS sufferers are also engaging in obsessive-compulsive behaviors. They constantly monitor multiple news feeds, just waiting for the next story about Donald Trump to appear. These patients are losing the ability to function normally in daily life.

In other words, Donald Trump is turning liberal white women into that crazy stalker girl you knew in college. Alpert notes that many patients describe entering a state of “heightened arousal” whenever Trump comes on the news.

Yep! Those symptoms describe the “crazy stalker girl” demographic perfectly!

Can’t sleep. Hyper-fixated. Constantly checking social media. Getting aroused every time he’s mentioned. No wonder they all hate Melania so much!

Dr. Alpert is referring to this dangerous mental illness as “obsessive political preoccupation,” and says that it is the “defining pathology of our time.”

Of course, none of this is news to Trump supporters. We’ve been suffering around these people for years. Some of us are dreading the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday because these mentally ill people are incapable of just shutting up about Donald Trump for a few hours and enjoying some family time.

Every Trump supporter I know has paid some sort of personal cost because of former friends, co-workers, or relatives who have TDS. We all recognize those symptoms that Dr. Alpert is describing.

We’ve been cast into outer darkness as far as these lunatics are concerned. They think we are the ones who are beyond decency and must be cut out of their lives. Even if we don’t bring up politics around them, they’ll start screeching about Russia or the Fine People Hoax or some ridiculous fake news story that isn’t even real.

Maybe someone will invent a pill for these people. In the meantime, this is a good reminder of why we can never let Democrats be in charge of anything, ever again. We will rule over these patients mercifully, but they really do need to get a grip.

