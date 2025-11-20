Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
1m

People who are suffering from so called tds is no more than one sided lunatics who believe anything other their opinions is valid. Trump didn't wreck the nation. Joe Biden and the democrats did. The real problem the nation suffered from for four years is Biden Deranged Syndrome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture