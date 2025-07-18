A video is going viral after two women, who describe themselves as lesbians, stumbled upon a children’s book display at Barnes & Noble that they say went too far—even for them.

The video, filmed inside the bookstore, shows the women reacting to a prominently placed section devoted entirely to LGBTQ-themed children’s books. The titles include The Gay-BCs, Busy Pride, Bye Bye, Binary, Pride Is Love, A Year of Pride, and The ABCs of Queer History—books clearly aimed at a very young audience.

As one of the women flips through The Gay-BCs, she becomes visibly disturbed by the language and themes presented.

The 3 easiest ways to buy real metals without getting ripped off.

(And why most people overpay or fall for bait-and-switch tactics.)

“We’re gay, but this is crazy,” she says in the video. She adds that the inclusion of terms like “intersex” in a children’s board book is inappropriate. “For a baby, this is pushing it.”

Their reaction offers a rare but telling moment: even members of the LGBT community are expressing concern about exposing children to sexual identity concepts at such a young age. That’s something conservatives have been warning about for years—and now others are starting to take notice.

While some progress has been made in recent years to push back against these agendas in schools and libraries, this video is a reminder that the battle over what’s appropriate for kids is far from over.

You can watch the full video here:

Share