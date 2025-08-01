Patriotic Viral News

Mary Wright
Aug 1

It's time. Time for all to be seen in the light of day

Joe
Aug 1

Actions by a bureaucracy which considers itself untouchable.

Had Trump not been elected, and Patel not appointed director, this corrupt entity would have continued to metastaticize, and the public would have been kept in the dark and even persecuted for daring to hint at the truth.

