We Finally Know How Many FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowd on January 6th
Whistleblower Unveils FBI’s January 6 Operation
Well, well, well—looks like the “insurrection” wasn’t just MAGA grandmas waving flags and taking selfies. Turns out the FBI had a bigger turnout than half the people who bought “Let’s Go Brandon” hoodies in 2021. A whistleblower just dropped a bombshell on Congress that should have every American asking one simple question: Was this a protest, or was it a federal production?
According to this whistleblower, there were not 5, not 50, but 274 undercover, plainclothes FBI *agents* in the crowd on January 6. Add that to the 26 paid FBI informants we already knew about, and you’ve got 300 federal employees dressed up like Trump supporters, blending in with the MAGA crowd.
And that’s just the FBI.
Throw in another 50 undercover agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Army counterintelligence—yes, the Pentagon had boots on the ground too—and suddenly, we’re looking at a jaw-dropping total of 350 government operatives hiding in plain sight during what the Left still calls the “worst attack on democracy since the Civil War.”
For context, fewer than 2,000 people actually entered the Capitol that day. So if you do the math, nearly one in five people in that so-called “mob” worked for Uncle Sam.
Now let’s rewind to July 2023. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray, under oath, told Congress he didn’t believe there were any undercover FBI agents in the crowd. Lie detector test says: That was a lie. And now, with James Comey just indicted for lying to Congress about the Russia hoax, Wray might want to start checking Zillow listings in countries with no extradition treaties.
But wait—it gets worse.
Some of these undercover operatives weren’t just there to “observe.” According to testimony given to Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s new January 6 Select Subcommittee, some undercover Metropolitan Police officers actually incited violence. We’re talking about cops helping people climb over barricades, encouraging them to enter the building, and egging on the few knuckleheads who were vandalizing property. These officers were wearing bodycams, but the police department refuses to release the footage. Gee, I wonder why.
Remember, House Speaker Mike Johnson has already released all the Capitol security footage, showing peaceful people walking calmly through the halls. Not exactly the “coup attempt” CNN screamed about for three years. But the real smoking gun is the footage we *haven’t* seen—the bodycam videos from the undercover cops who were pushing the crowd to cross the line.
So let’s recap: The FBI had 300 people on the payroll at the protest. The Pentagon had 50 more. The local police had an unknown number of their own operatives mixed in. And now we know some of them were actively encouraging illegal behavior.
This wasn’t an insurrection. This was entrapment.
And while the media spent years painting Trump supporters as domestic terrorists, the real story is that federal agents helped create the chaos—and then turned around and used it to justify locking up hundreds of Americans, denying them due process, and weaponizing the Justice Department against political opponents.
It’s all being exposed now, and the Left is panicking. Their J6 narrative is collapsing faster than Joe Biden’s approval ratings before Trump took office again. We always knew something smelled fishy, and now we know why: the feds were neck-deep in it.
So here’s a message to every patriotic American who’s been gaslit for the past four years—you were right. They lied. They set it up. And now, we’re coming for the truth, one whistleblower at a time.
Patriotic Viral News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is not news to those that watched the ilegid insurrection unfold live on TV on Fox News Channel. We saw Capital security pull back barricades and beckon people in. We saw the ppl walking casually up to and into the Capital, the PEOPLE'S Building, totally unaware that anyone was breaking windows or using force, as they didn't know that it wasn't totally fine to go in the building in the 1st place. Then we saw video taken by two known ANTIFA members, a young man and woman, uploaded live and streaming on Facebook, as they were walking through the rotoundra. Gleefully, the kid said "We did it! We actually did it!" and the girl said alarmed, "Are you live!?" and quickly grabbed his hand, and the feed went dead. Then we heard about Pelosi refusing Trump's offer of the national gaurd's protection that day. And we heard that the FBI told Pelosi that a protest was expected. Finally, we heard from the Chief of the Capital Police, interviewed months later, that Pelosi had never informed him of the threat and that he was understaffed even for a regular day. This was all under Pelosi's jurisdiction! The Chief of Capital Security said that in restrospect it all seemed odd, as if it was intentionally set up by Pelosi. We knew that the FBI were there, not as observers but as instigators! The whole thing was planned so as to impeach Trump. Why? Because the Dems & deep state (FBI, which are Dems themselves) knew he would try to run for President again and an impeached President can't ever run for President again. It reeked of being obvious while it was happening and within the weeks after. So this is old news. The amazing thing is, why has nobody on the left been indicted? This was clearly treason! What is wrong with our justice system?
Nanshee PELOSHEE instigated the entire fiasco. FJB, FNP and the rest of the looney lefties.