Well, well, well—looks like the “insurrection” wasn’t just MAGA grandmas waving flags and taking selfies. Turns out the FBI had a bigger turnout than half the people who bought “Let’s Go Brandon” hoodies in 2021. A whistleblower just dropped a bombshell on Congress that should have every American asking one simple question: Was this a protest, or was it a federal production?

According to this whistleblower, there were not 5, not 50, but 274 undercover, plainclothes FBI *agents* in the crowd on January 6. Add that to the 26 paid FBI informants we already knew about, and you’ve got 300 federal employees dressed up like Trump supporters, blending in with the MAGA crowd.

And that’s just the FBI.

Throw in another 50 undercover agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Army counterintelligence—yes, the Pentagon had boots on the ground too—and suddenly, we’re looking at a jaw-dropping total of 350 government operatives hiding in plain sight during what the Left still calls the “worst attack on democracy since the Civil War.”

For context, fewer than 2,000 people actually entered the Capitol that day. So if you do the math, nearly one in five people in that so-called “mob” worked for Uncle Sam.

Now let’s rewind to July 2023. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray, under oath, told Congress he didn’t believe there were any undercover FBI agents in the crowd. Lie detector test says: That was a lie. And now, with James Comey just indicted for lying to Congress about the Russia hoax, Wray might want to start checking Zillow listings in countries with no extradition treaties.

But wait—it gets worse.

Some of these undercover operatives weren’t just there to “observe.” According to testimony given to Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s new January 6 Select Subcommittee, some undercover Metropolitan Police officers actually incited violence. We’re talking about cops helping people climb over barricades, encouraging them to enter the building, and egging on the few knuckleheads who were vandalizing property. These officers were wearing bodycams, but the police department refuses to release the footage. Gee, I wonder why.

Remember, House Speaker Mike Johnson has already released all the Capitol security footage, showing peaceful people walking calmly through the halls. Not exactly the “coup attempt” CNN screamed about for three years. But the real smoking gun is the footage we *haven’t* seen—the bodycam videos from the undercover cops who were pushing the crowd to cross the line.

So let’s recap: The FBI had 300 people on the payroll at the protest. The Pentagon had 50 more. The local police had an unknown number of their own operatives mixed in. And now we know some of them were actively encouraging illegal behavior.

This wasn’t an insurrection. This was entrapment.

And while the media spent years painting Trump supporters as domestic terrorists, the real story is that federal agents helped create the chaos—and then turned around and used it to justify locking up hundreds of Americans, denying them due process, and weaponizing the Justice Department against political opponents.

It’s all being exposed now, and the Left is panicking. Their J6 narrative is collapsing faster than Joe Biden’s approval ratings before Trump took office again. We always knew something smelled fishy, and now we know why: the feds were neck-deep in it.

So here’s a message to every patriotic American who’s been gaslit for the past four years—you were right. They lied. They set it up. And now, we’re coming for the truth, one whistleblower at a time.

Share