A baseball bat.

Not a sign. Not a chant. A baseball bat, swung at the heads of people whose only crime was holding up a camera.

That’s what played out in broad daylight at Seattle Pride this week, and thank God somebody was filming — because the masked coward who did it never thought he’d get caught.

He thought wrong.

Roll the tape.

The footage shows a black-clad, masked attacker charging at videographers and live-streamers, bat cocked back, looking to crack skulls. This is the “mostly peaceful” left the corporate press keeps swearing doesn’t exist. This is the political violence they tell you is a right-wing fever dream — right up until it’s caught on camera in 4K.

Here’s the part that makes the gatekeepers sweat: this time the goon didn’t melt back into the mob.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo — the guy the establishment media loves to smear precisely because he keeps catching them lying — broke the exclusive. The masked attacker has a name now. Hunter Marcus Hancock, 39 years old. Seattle Police slapped the cuffs on him and booked him for assault.

And get this. According to Ngo, Hancock isn’t some confused bystander who lost his temper. He produces pro-terrorism Antifa propaganda. Let that marinate. A man who makes content cheerleading political violence showed up to a public event and started swinging a bat at reporters. The mask wasn’t a fashion statement. It was an operational tool — anonymity for a guy who knows exactly what he’s doing.

For years we’ve been gaslit. “Antifa is just an idea.” “It’s a few kids in masks.” “Nothing to see here.” Meanwhile the bats keep coming out, the cameras keep getting attacked, and the same media that hyperventilates over a strongly-worded tweet goes mysteriously silent when their own ideological foot soldiers go full Louisville Slugger on the press.

You want to know why they hate the cameras? Because the cameras don’t edit. The cameras don’t run cover. The cameras just show you a masked man trying to hurt people, and let you draw the obvious conclusion.

Hancock’s mask is off now. So is the lie.

The only question left is whether Seattle’s revolving-door justice system keeps him off the street — or whether he’s back to making “propaganda” by the weekend.

Watch it. Share it. Make sure nobody gets to pretend this didn’t happen.

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