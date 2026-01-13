Apparently, being a member of Congress now comes with a side of entitlement and none of the homework. Over the weekend, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and a fellow Minnesota Democrat Congresswoman, Angie Craig, waltzed into an ICE detention facility in Minneapolis like it was some kind of surprise party. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t. And unlike most parties, they were uninvited quicky after officials realized they weren’t there out of the goodness of their hearts.

Policy states that members of Congress, who are Constitutionally allowed to view these facilities, are required to give at least a week’s notice before visiting any immigration detention centers. A little something called rules. But Omar, never one to miss a chance for a photo op—or a confrontation with federal law enforcement—thought her “congressional oversight” badge was her all-access pass.

According to Omar, “We were initially invited in to do our congressional oversight and to exercise our Article I duties.” That’s political speak for “we showed up and assumed no one would stop us.” They were let in briefly by a long-time staffer who clearly didn’t know that Omar and Craig were there for the cameras, not the well-being of the criminals being held inside. But senior ICE staffers at the facility quickly corrected the mistake and revoked access the moment they realized the duo was there to cause problems.

What makes this even more laughable is that Omar and Craig weren’t there to check on facility conditions in good faith. ICE officials said the duo had an “explicit goal of ‘hunting down’ ICE officers who they believed may have been staying there.” So this wasn’t oversight—it was a political ambush disguised as a field trip.

Now, let’s talk about the real reason Rep. Omar is outraged. It’s not about hygiene or detainee hold times as she insists. It’s about losing control of the narrative. Over the last 12 months, immigration enforcement is no longer a political punching bag for the left. Facilities are following the law, and ICE isn’t being used as a scapegoat for every sob story the Democrats can trot out on MSNBC.

Omar called the answers she got from officials “insane.” That’s rich coming from someone who compared U.S. border policies to human rights abuses while defending actual terrorist sympathizers overseas. Her outrage isn’t about detainee conditions—it’s about not being able to stage a dramatic press conference inside a federal facility.

Now, Rep. Omar definitely has the right to tour the facility and ask questions. Judges have previously struck down the Trump administration’s efforts to limit politicians access of those who only visit for the sake of having their picture taken. A Judge ruled that since Congresspeople are the purveyors of tax money they have a duty to make sure government facilities like these are being maintained and working appropriately. But here’s the kicker: the Minneapolis facility is funded through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, not direct appropriations. Translation: Congress doesn’t sign the checks here. No checks, no access.

The new rule isn’t some sneaky attempt to hide abuse—it’s a clarification that ICE facilities not funded directly by Congress don’t have to accommodate surprise drop-ins from lawmakers trying to score political points. You want a tour? Schedule it. Just like everyone else.

Of course when all of this went down Congresswoman Omar ran to the cameras to whine about being kicked out and told she needs to make an appointment.

The truth is, Democrats like Omar aren’t interested in fixing immigration. They’re interested in exploiting it. And when they’re told “no,” they don’t reflect—they scream “cover-up.” But this time, the only thing being covered up was their own failed stunt.

Now here’s the million-dollar question: if this is how they behave out of power, imagine what they’ll try if they ever get it back.

