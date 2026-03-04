Meet Lucy Biggers. A few years ago, she was the kind of activist the mainstream media loves – young, passionate, completely convinced that plastic straws were literally murdering the planet. She rode the AOC wave, bought into the whole climate emergency cathedral, and spent her time worrying about carbon footprints with the fervor of someone who genuinely believed every product choice was either saving or destroying civilization.

Then COVID happened. And like a lot of people who actually think about what they believe, Lucy decided to check the receipts.

Here is where it gets interesting. During the massive, society-destroying lockdowns of 2020, governments shut down half the economy. People stopped driving. Factories closed. The entire world basically pressed pause. If the climate movement’s doomsday scenarios were accurate, this should have been a turning point. A dress rehearsal for the “net zero” future they are always screaming about.

Carbon emissions dropped 5%.

Let that sink in. The government locked down civilization, destroyed countless small businesses, tanked the economy, forced people into their homes, and managed to reduce carbon emissions by five percent. That is it. The return on civilizational destruction was a rounding error.

Lucy did the math that apparently nobody at the climate conference ever does. If it takes the complete shutdown of human society to drop emissions by 5%, what would full net zero actually require? Permanent lockdowns? Voluntary extinction? She realized the apocalypse narrative she had been sold was not just exaggerated – it was physically impossible without outright totalitarianism.

But here is the beautiful part. It gets worse for the movement.

This same woman had spent years lecturing people about single-use plastic. Reusable bags. Aluminum straws. The works. During those lockdowns, she watched as billions of masks, plastic barriers, and disposable everything flooded the world. The plastic deluge made her pre-COVID concerns look quaint.

And you know what happened? Society absorbed it. The world did not end.

Lucy puts it perfectly:

“I was like, wait a minute, I’ve been sweating about single use plastic straws for the past five years, and now we’ve proliferated more plastic in the past few months than I’ve seen in my lifetime and looking around, it seems like we’re fine. Society was able to absorb that plastic and the world has not ended.”

Watch her tell the full story below:

This is what happens when activists actually examine the gap between catastrophic predictions and reality. The models do not match. The doomsday scenarios do not materialize. The promised climate cataclysm keeps getting pushed back to some vague future date, requiring ever more extreme measures and permanent sacrifice – from regular people, of course, not the billionaires flying private jets to climate summits.

Lucy realized she had been part of a fear-based movement selling permanent anxiety as morality. She had been manipulated by people who profit politically and financially from escalating panic.

The climate movement wants your sacrifice. Your restrictions. Your permanent austerity. In exchange, they offer you a haunted future that conveniently never quite arrives.

Lucy figured that out. Millions more should.

