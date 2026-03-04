Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
11h

What the Left-wing Communists and their Mainstream Propaganda media don't tell you is that the former head of Greenpeace says that Climate Change is a hoax. He says it's a multi-billion dollar scam for politicians and the Leftists out to steal American taxpayers' monies. https://www.usnn.news/former-greenpeace-founder-patrick-moore-debunks-the-false-narratives-of-climate-change/

Reply
Share
3 replies
Edith A. Zang's avatar
Edith A. Zang
11h

If you you are old enough, you know how idiotic these climate change prediction are. Starting with Malthus in the late 1880's humanity will be eradicated due to overcrowding of the planed.

In the 1970's, so called scientists got on TV to announce that within 20 years people will die from starvation and birth rates are high because people use up fossil fuels instead of electricity. So people were encouraged to heat their homes with electricity, and use up less gasoline. Young people believed all this. Within 15-20 years there was more food grown than ever before, there was less starvation than ever before, and birth rates plummeted. Now we are told NOT to use much electricity, there will be global warming instead of ice age, etc. What happened to Greta Thornberg and John Kelly who roamed the earth in jet planes to preach against global warming and for climate change?

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture