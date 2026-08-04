Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Terry Johnson's avatar
Terry Johnson
10h

Time for this tribe to go!!

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Thomas Abrams Sr's avatar
Thomas Abrams Sr
10h

I believe it look at how these treasonous warts are going about things in New York State. Its bad enough dealing with Comrade Horse-face and her band of Nincompoops dissecting this state now to be overtaken by these ***face cowards.

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