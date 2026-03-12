Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jefz's avatar
jefz
6h

Schumer is a demented fool. He rejects all rules protecting our citizens. He protects illegals who are criminals for invading our nation. How would he react if someone invaded his home? Welcome them as visitors, house, clothe and feed them? Schumer should be charged with aiding criminals.

Reply
Share
ZRoland Drudge's avatar
ZRoland Drudge
6h

It’s a no brainer, no need for new legislation, it’s already law that only citizens can vote. The left is breaking the law by destroying votes, allowing and instructing illegals how to vote, voting more than once, and using deceased citizens names to advance their agenda. The only answer is to have oversight at each voter precinct to make sure only citizens vote and have ice there to apprehend any illegal trying to vote. It’s time to put some teeth behind our existing laws.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture