Chuck Schumer went to the Senate floor this week to fight the SAVE America Act — the bill that would require photo ID to vote. He warned it would allow ICE to remove “tens of billions of people” from voter rolls.

There are approximately 8 billion people on Earth.

This is the man leading the charge against voter ID. And here’s why that matters: it isn’t the voters who have a problem with this law. It’s only Democratic politicians.

Watch CNN’s own data analyst Harry Enten break down the numbers:

The polling is about as lopsided as it gets in American politics. According to the data Enten presents:

— 85% of white Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote.— 82% of Hispanic Americans support it.— 72% of Black Americans support it.— 83% of all Americans support it, per Pew Research.

This is not a controversial issue. It is only controversial inside the Democratic Party’s leadership — a group that is dramatically out of step with its own voters.

So why do Democrats fight it so hard?

The SAVE America Act doesn’t just require voter ID. It also requires proof of citizenship to register, and directs states to remove non-citizens from federal voter rolls. That’s the provision that has Democratic leadership in a full panic — not because 72% of Black voters will be disenfranchised, but because the people being removed from the rolls aren’t supposed to be there in the first place.

Illegal immigrants don’t vote Republican. The party that offers open borders, free healthcare, free housing, and no consequences for crossing illegally gets the loyalty. Democrats know exactly whose votes disappear when citizenship verification becomes law. That’s why Schumer is on the Senate floor talking about “tens of billions of people” with a straight face.

The SAVE America Act has 50 Senate votes. Democrats are threatening to block it. But the polling is on the wall — and CNN put it there.

Every race. Every demographic. Overwhelming support. The only “controversy” about voter ID is the one Democratic leadership invented to protect a loophole they can’t afford to lose.

