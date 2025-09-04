Well, well, well—cue the dramatic music because the media is back at it again, trying to paint President Trump as one concealer-smudge away from total collapse. Yes, the internet is buzzing over a photo of Trump with what looks like a dab of makeup on his hand, and naturally, the left is losing its collective mind. You’d think he was caught cartwheeling into the ER with a neck brace and a morphine drip the way they’re carrying on.

Let’s get this straight: President Trump shows up at the White House with a little flesh-colored cover-up on his hand, and suddenly it’s a full-blown national health emergency? Please. The man is 79, runs the country like a machine, and has more energy than half of Congress combined. But sure, let’s panic over some concealer and a bruise.

The viral photo shows a blotch of makeup on Trump’s right hand—so what? Maybe he bumped into a desk. Maybe he’s covering a bruise. Or maybe, just maybe, he doesn’t want the press foaming at the mouth over a tiny mark like it’s a sign of The End Times. But the left-wing media? They’re already playing doctor, diagnosing him with everything short of alien possession. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell even dragged Putin into it, comparing Trump’s ankles to the Russian leader’s like we’re supposed to be ankle-watchers now.

And let’s talk about those ankles. Apparently, Trump has “cankles,” the horror. The press is now zooming in on his legs like they’re analyzing Bigfoot footage. They’re convinced he’s hiding something because he sat behind the Resolute Desk during a meeting. Right—because no president ever sat at a desk before. It’s called being professional, not hiding swollen limbs.

Now, some are going full tinfoil hat, speculating that the makeup is covering IV bruises. That’s right—apparently, Trump is secretly receiving mystery treatments and the only clue is a dab of drugstore concealer. Give me a break. The man’s diet might not be kale and quinoa, but he’s still sharper than half the geriatrics trying to run the DNC.

The White House isn’t taking the bait. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shut it down fast, saying there’s “nothing to hide.” Trump is up, working, moving, and doing more in one morning than Joe Biden did in four years. The man’s running circles around his critics, and they can’t stand it.

And let’s not forget—this is the same media that ignored every Biden faceplant, freeze-up, and word salad for years. But one smudge of makeup on Trump? Full-scale medical emergency. Hypocrisy, anyone?

If you want to see how ridiculous the coverage has become, check out this clip that’s blowing up online. It’s like watching a parody of a news report. They’ve turned cosmetic powder into a political scandal.

At the end of the day, this is just another sad attempt by the media to distract from the fact that Trump is back in charge, thriving, and driving the left insane—one step, one speech, and apparently one smudge of foundation at a time.

Sorry, libs. The only thing collapsing here is your narrative.

