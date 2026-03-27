Bernie Sanders has survived decades in Washington by mastering one skill above all others: dodging questions like a man dodging raindrops in a hurricane. But on Tuesday night, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins put him in a corner so tight even his signature hand-waving couldn’t get him out.

The question was simple. Painfully simple. Do Democrats have anything — literally anything — to show for shutting down the Department of Homeland Security? Sanders blinked, shuffled, and delivered a non-answer so hollow you could hear it echo.

“They try to make the point that ICE is out of control. ICE is out of control, and it needs fundamental reforms.”

Collins, to her credit, didn’t let him skate. She pressed him a second time. Bernie’s next swing was equally pathetic: “Well, you’ll have to judge that. I think they’re trying very hard.”

Trying very hard. That’s the bumper sticker for the Democrat shutdown strategy. Not “winning.” Not “achieving.” Just… trying. Like a toddler trying to shove a square block through a round hole. Full marks for effort, zero for results.

The Real Cost of “Trying Very Hard”

While Bernie hems and haws on cable news, 50,000 TSA agents are showing up to work without a paycheck. Nearly 500 have quit. Sick calls are skyrocketing. And if you’ve been unlucky enough to fly lately, you already know the punchline — security lines stretching four and a half hours long. That’s not an airport. That’s a hostage situation with overpriced Cinnabons.

TSA Deputy Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill laid it out at a House hearing with zero sugarcoating:

“This is a dire situation. At this point, we have to look at all options on the table. And that does require us to, at some point, make very difficult choices as to which airports we might try to keep open and which ones we might have to shut down as our callout rates increase.”

Read that again. Shutting down airports. Not because of a natural disaster. Not because of a terror threat. Because Democrats refuse to fund the agency that keeps planes safe so they can grandstand about ICE agents wearing masks.

The Demands That Started This Mess

Here’s the Democrats’ ransom list: they want ICE agents banned from wearing masks, prohibited from entering private property without a judicial warrant, and forced to display their full identities publicly. Sounds reasonable until you learn that ICE agents and their families are facing an 8,000 percent increase in death threats and a 1,300 percent increase in assaults. Democrats aren’t protecting civil liberties. They’re painting targets on the backs of federal officers to score political points.

And on Wednesday, every single Senate Democrat — every last one except John Fetterman — voted down funding not just for TSA, but for FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service. Let that marinate. They’re defunding the people who protect the President, rescue hurricane victims, and patrol American waters, all because they lost an election and can’t get over it.

When Even Fetterman Calls You Out, You’ve Lost the Plot

You know your party has jumped the shark when the guy in the hoodie is the voice of reason. Fetterman didn’t mince words:

“We knew going into it, that shutdown…would have zero impact…all we’ve done is we’ve punished TSA and other employees…”

Zero impact. Punished workers. That’s not an opposition strategy. That’s a political yard sale where everything’s broken and nobody’s buying.

Trump didn’t create this crisis. Democrats did — by throwing a tantrum so spectacular it makes a toddler in Target look dignified. Trump’s been clear from the jump: fund DHS, secure the border, let TSA agents feed their families. It’s not complicated. But complicated is what you get when the other side would rather watch the country suffer than admit they lost.

The longer this drags on, the worse it gets for Democrats. Every four-hour security line is a campaign ad they’re filming for free. Every unpaid TSA agent is a voter they’re losing. And every time Bernie Sanders gets asked what the party has accomplished, the silence says everything his mouth won’t.

The Democrats aren’t fighting for working Americans. They’re holding them hostage — and the ransom note doesn’t even make sense. See the exchange below…

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