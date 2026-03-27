Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy's avatar
Jimmy
8h

I Plead with my true fellow American Patriots; We must mobilize, unite, get the word out. There are so many people in America either do not pay attention to real news or listen to fake news outlets and have no idea of the disaster that is taking place. We Must Join the Movement to SAVE America an ABOLISH the demoncrat party......NOW

Reply
Share
2 replies
Del & Bev's avatar
Del & Bev
8h

Everyone, every American, should be so mad a the ignorant liberal Dumocratic party that they will never put a liberal assed Dumocrat in office again. Fetterman is the only Dumocrat that makes any sense at all. These are hard working citizens these idiots have voted not to pay!! Schumer and the other idiot who is running the Dumocratic party should be horse whipped!! They are not hurting President Trump they are hurting taxpaying voters. Save America!! Do not let these idiots win.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture