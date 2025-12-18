Vanity Fair Thought They Exposed Trump — Then His Chief of Staff Spoke Freely
If you thought politics was a soap opera, buckle in—because the new star of the show is Susie Wiles, President Trump’s no-nonsense Chief of Staff, and she just dropped the kind of interview that has both sides scrambling.
Vanity Fair got their hands on 11 interviews with Wiles—one for each month of Trump’s second term so far—and let’s just say, she didn’t hold back. The media is spinning it as a hit job, but conservatives are loving one thing: Wiles isn’t playing games. She’s inside the Trump machine, telling it like it is, and not pretending everything’s sunshine and rainbows. That’s called being real.
So what’s got the internet buzzing? Wiles says Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality,” calls Elon Musk “an odd duck” and “an avowed ketamine user,” and says Attorney General Pam Bondi “completely whiffed” on the Epstein file. She also described VP J.D. Vance as a longtime “conspiracy theorist.” That’s just the appetizer.
And about Trump’s famous “score settling”? Wiles admits they had a “loose agreement” to cool it after three months—but spoiler alert: it didn’t stick. Can you blame him? These people tried to destroy him for eight years straight.
Now, of course, the liberal media is trying to turn this into proof that the Trump White House is in chaos. But Wiles is calling foul. She slammed Vanity Fair for twisting her words and leaving out the real story. Her message? This was a “disingenuously framed hit piece,” plain and simple.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt backed her up immediately: “President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie.” That’s the truth.
So while the media clutches its pearls, the Trump team keeps moving. They’re rebuilding the country, not writing gossip columns.
You have to love Vice President Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. President Trump knew what he was doing with those in his second Term. Reality is what you get and honesty. I think the legacy media has attacked and lied about every top official in President Trump administration. Like I said truth always prevail. I also love the fact that they all fight back. Americans got what they voted for. They are fighting a machine that is desperate to destroy them all. They are fighters like President Trump. Now if congress would get their crap together and get stuff done, I mean republicans. We all know democrats won’t because for many years they haven’t helped the American people at all. If republicans keep doing what democrats want like they have done for many years then the American people will vote for those who have backbones and do their jobs for the American people. I would like to know exactly what they are doing for their pay because I haven’t seen much of President agenda being done in congress. The man not taking a paycheck is the one working the hardest for us. Love this fighting administration but hate the cowards in congress.
Hard to find in this MEDIA forest we live in, a person who really speaks their mind and knows the real story. Mrs. Wiles is apparently the best choice for the Chief of Staff job there in the DC Swamp. I applaud her grasp of the issues and how the media loves to twist everything. The next big story she will have to deal with is which brand of GOLF BALLS the President prefers. The lame media idiots will run that into the ground as they do everything else. This media nonsense is why other countries attempt to control the press. To be honest the other countries that attempt to control the press actually want the truth to be reported, unlike what goes on in the U.S. where 99% of the news is fake or twisted to fit some conspiracy. I hope when we get to Mars the Gov't in control there makes a few changes to stop the media from destroying that planet as well. I have come to the point that all I want to hear is the weather reports and some local sports news. I do not watch any evening news anymore or those back stabbing Sunday news blogs. Hang in there Susie, ya got 3 more tough years to deal with dear LADY so glad you are standing at the gate, it seems that is your forte and I am so glad.