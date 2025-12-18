If you thought politics was a soap opera, buckle in—because the new star of the show is Susie Wiles, President Trump’s no-nonsense Chief of Staff, and she just dropped the kind of interview that has both sides scrambling.

Vanity Fair got their hands on 11 interviews with Wiles—one for each month of Trump’s second term so far—and let’s just say, she didn’t hold back. The media is spinning it as a hit job, but conservatives are loving one thing: Wiles isn’t playing games. She’s inside the Trump machine, telling it like it is, and not pretending everything’s sunshine and rainbows. That’s called being real.

So what’s got the internet buzzing? Wiles says Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality,” calls Elon Musk “an odd duck” and “an avowed ketamine user,” and says Attorney General Pam Bondi “completely whiffed” on the Epstein file. She also described VP J.D. Vance as a longtime “conspiracy theorist.” That’s just the appetizer.

And about Trump’s famous “score settling”? Wiles admits they had a “loose agreement” to cool it after three months—but spoiler alert: it didn’t stick. Can you blame him? These people tried to destroy him for eight years straight.

Now, of course, the liberal media is trying to turn this into proof that the Trump White House is in chaos. But Wiles is calling foul. She slammed Vanity Fair for twisting her words and leaving out the real story. Her message? This was a “disingenuously framed hit piece,” plain and simple.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt backed her up immediately: “President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie.” That’s the truth.

So while the media clutches its pearls, the Trump team keeps moving. They’re rebuilding the country, not writing gossip columns.

