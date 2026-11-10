Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Williams's avatar
David Williams
8h

If the save America act passed the Democrats would not have taken the house or the senate. The mail in ballots is how they cheat that and illegals voting is what caused this mess.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
8h

The fact is that the Republicans who REPRESENT US have NO GUTS; they have proven this over and over; they just can't seem to grasp the fact that Democrats ARE CRIMINALS and have been since the end of the Civil War, when their SLAVES were WRENCHED out their grasp at the cost of 6500 MINIMUM WHITE BOYS LIVES.

They REFUSED to obey President' Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation for THREE WHOLE YEAS bringing about the Civil War

Re[publicans ALSO FAILED to protect lives during the 6o's Civil Rights' Movement which saw many field workers MURDERED by the LEFT'S goons, INCLUDING those wearing BADGES .

Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.