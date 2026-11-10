The former Obama official bragged on CNN that Republicans "never figured out" the Democrat influence network, and he says it isn't shutting down.

Two days after Democrats took Congress, Van Jones went on CNN and admitted that a hidden network of “tens of thousands” of people had been working Americans’ social media feeds to push Democrats and tear down Republicans.

He bragged that Republicans “never figured out what we were doing.”

Then the former Obama official said the line that should send a chill down every voter’s spine: “Don’t get mad at me. I was given permission to reveal this.”

He never said who gave him that permission, and nobody asked.

For years, ordinary conservatives were throttled, suspended and erased by the social media platforms for “coordination.” Jones just described coordination on a scale none of them could have imagined, and he did it as a victory lap.

Democrats have taken both houses. What’s coming next could get ugly, fast. The warning signs are already there. See what’s unfolding and how to prepare:

It happened Thursday night on “The Source with Kaitlan Collins.” Jones opened with “Now it can be told,” like a man who’d been waiting a long time to say it.

“There’s something called the American Accountability Network,” he said. “Tens of thousands of online humans, not bots, coordinated to make the affordability message a winning message online.”

Then he read off the numbers. By his count, the network hit 32.5 million people on Instagram every day, 88.8 million on X and 185 million on Facebook.

That’s more than 306 million hits a day. Hits aren’t people, but that works out to almost one for every man, woman and child in America, every single day. Nobody outside the network has verified any of it, but that’s the scale Jones was bragging about.

Collins asked him whether the network was just talking about issues or telling people to elect Democrats. Jones didn’t dodge it.

“Driving the kitchen table affordability message and tying that to Democrats on a positive and Republicans on a negative,” he said.

So it was a coordinated campaign to make Democrats look good and Republicans look bad, running through your feed every day, and you had no idea it was there.

That was the whole point. Jones boasted that the network “flew under the radar screen.”

Democrats have taken both houses. What’s coming next could get ugly, fast. The warning signs are already there. See what’s unfolding and how to prepare:

So who’s running it?

Good luck finding out. The American Accountability Network raises money through a donation page on ActBlue, the Democrats’ fundraising machine. The page calls it “a powerful consortium of advocates, content creators, organizers, and influencers” that can “shape political narratives,” and it claims to reach more than 200 million people a week.

It doesn’t name a single person in charge, and it doesn’t say where the money goes.

And ActBlue isn’t just any fundraising site. In April 2025, President Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate it over whether it processed donations from people who aren’t U.S. citizens. That probe is still open, and so are investigations by three Republican-led House committees. ActBlue denies any wrongdoing.

One note so nobody gets burned: a conservative group with a similar name, the American Accountability Foundation, researches presidential nominees. It’s a completely separate organization with no connection to this.

The left has been caught paying to work your feed before. Last year a nonprofit backed by the dark-money Sixteen Thirty Fund was exposed offering progressive influencers up to $8,000 a month. Nobody has tied that program to Jones’s network, but it shows how that side of politics plays the game.

Now look at the double standard.

For most of a decade, Facebook and the other platforms wiped out accounts by the tens of thousands for what they called “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” Conservatives watched their reach collapse overnight, sat through thirty-day timeouts and never got an explanation.

Jones went out of his way to say his people weren’t bots. “It was actual human beings,” he said, as if that settles it. The word the platforms punished people for was always “coordinated,” and Jones just went on national television and described coordination at hundreds of millions of hits a day.

Then there’s the strangest line in the whole clip.

“I was given permission to reveal this.”

Nobody needs permission to talk about something he built himself. That’s how a man talks when he answers to someone else, someone who decides what the public gets to know and when.

Collins’s parting words to him were, “Well, I hope you don’t get in trouble.”

Trouble with whom? Neither of them said.

The network isn’t going away either. Jones said “that network is going to continue to push for kitchen table issues and hold our Democratic lawmakers accountable.”

That means a network nobody can identify, one that says it reaches 200 million people a week, now plans to keep the new Democrat Congress in line. Any freshman Democrat who crosses party leadership in January may find that machine pointed at him.

Here’s the part Van Jones didn’t think through.

He just told the whole country that Democrats couldn’t win this election on their message alone. It took tens of thousands of coordinated people, working your feed every single day, to get them over the line. People who are winning the argument don’t need an army hiding in your timeline.

And his proudest brag was that Republicans “never figured out what we were doing.”

Now we have. He told us himself, on camera.

A machine nobody can see is hard to beat. One that’s been dragged into the open is a different story, and conservatives have two years until 2028 to get ready for it.

You can start now. Before you share the next viral post about grocery prices or rent, look at who’s behind the account. Send this clip to the friend who thinks Nov. 3 was a fair referendum. And call your Republican congressman and senators. Ask them to demand that whoever runs the American Accountability Network come forward and say who’s paying for it, while Republicans still hold the gavel.

Collins called the whole thing “fascinating” and thanked him for his time.

Republicans chair those House committees for 54 more days.

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