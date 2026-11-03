"We've got to get elected, so we can do something."

That is a Democratic organizer, on hidden camera, explaining the entire James Talarico campaign in eleven words. Not an opponent. Not a Republican tracker. One of his own.

The O’Keefe Media Group dropped nine minutes of undercover footage Monday — the day before Texans vote on whether to send Talarico to the Senate. Three different Democrats, filmed separately, all saying some version of the same thing: the moderate is a costume, and they know it.

Start with the one who would know best.

The problem we all face no matter what happens today.

Matt Menard is the father of Talarico's girlfriend. He says he talks to the candidate weekly and that the two of them have personally discussed immigration.

"James is not going… he's not going middle. He's a progressive."

Then, on the border security talk Talarico has been doing all year: "Don't put too much stock into border security comments."

Don't put too much stock in it. From the man at the family dinner table.

Menard went further on camera, saying Talarico is offended by ICE, and that what the candidate actually wants is a pathway to citizenship for everybody. Not the careful version. Everybody.

Next up, Kim Collins Gilby, who chairs the Williamson County Democratic Party — an actual party officer, not a volunteer who wandered in.

Her contribution: Talarico "said we oughta put a welcome mat out at our border."

A welcome mat. She also suggested his CNN town hall answer on transgender surgeries for minors was him trying to sound centrist, which is a remarkable thing for a county chair to say out loud about her own nominee eight days before an election.

And then a regional organizer at Travis County Democratic headquarters, who delivered the thesis.

"He probably said that to try to make himself appear more centrist. He's very liberal… but we've got to get elected, so we can do something."

There it is. Not a slip. A strategy, described calmly, by someone who assumed he was among friends.

Yes, these are O'Keefe's tapes, and yes, he edits them. Noted. Now deal with what is on them, because the problem here is not one embarrassing clip — it is that three separate people, in three separate conversations, independently described the same gap between what Talarico says in public and what he tells them in private.

That is not a gaffe. That is a consistent account from the people around him.

And look at what they are actually confessing to. Not that their guy is liberal — Texas Democrats being liberal is not a scoop. They are saying the moderation is a performance aimed at you specifically, that it expires on Wednesday, and that everyone in the building is in on it.

The whole Talarico pitch was supposed to be authenticity. The earnest seminary student. The former teacher who talks about scripture. The guy who is different from the rest of them.

His girlfriend's father just told a stranger with a hidden camera not to believe the commercials.

The campaign and the Texas Democratic Party have not responded. Nine minutes of their own people on video, a million and a half views before lunch, and nothing.

Texans have until the polls close tonight to decide what they think a campaign is. Because if the people closest to a candidate are telling strangers that his public positions are a sales technique, the question stops being whether he is a moderate.

The question is what else is for the cameras.

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