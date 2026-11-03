Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
10h

DEMS R STRAIGHT UP DEMONS 😈 !!!

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Vikinglord / Steve's avatar
Vikinglord / Steve
5h

If anyone thinks this is a surprise they haven't been paying attention to the democrats for years. They will say anything to get elected. Tell any lie, distort any position all to fool the public to win their votes.

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