After a recent ICE raid of a weed farm in California found that they were using illegal aliens as cheap slave labor – INCLUDING CHILDREN – the state’s Democrat Governor defended this in the most absurd way imaginable.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a four hour long podcast interview on the Shawn Ryan show as he continues to prepare for an obvious 2028 presidential run, hoping to convince people that he’s not the elitist snob we all perceive him as.

But… this didn’t help his case much.

Newsom used a portion of the interview to defend California’s use of illegal aliens for cheap labor industries like agriculture and construction where he admits that HALF of these workers in his start are illegals.

“Half of our agricultural and 41% of our construction workers are illegals,” Newsom said.

But that’s not the worst part. When Newsom was asked if he thinks these illegals are taking American jobs he suggests that people like him are too good for agriculture and construction jobs so he doesn’t really care.

“I don’t see many people who look like me jumping at those jobs” Newsom said. “I just don’t.”

What Newsom is really saying here is not that Americans don’t work those jobs – but rather that he is nothing like the 10.5 million Americans that do!

Newsom’s bizarre defense of illegal alien labor is just the latest reminder that he is merely yet another out-of-touch liberal politician who has NO IDEA what kinds of struggles real Americans face.

Watch the video here to see this clueless liberal elitist in action.

