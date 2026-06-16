Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Alfred Somerville's avatar
Alfred Somerville
2h

The ones whining about Trump's response are the same spineless turds who cowered in fear during the covid panic, bowing down to Dr. Faustus and his mask Gestapo. Cowards like that have no concept of standing up to threats and letting murdering terrorist scum know how irrelevant they really are.

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Cindy De Smet's avatar
Cindy De Smet
2h

BRAVO PRESIDENT TRUMP AND PATRIOTS 🙏🏻

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