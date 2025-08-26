The Biden years may have opened the floodgates, but President Donald Trump is once again closing them — this time with an ingenious change to the southern border wall that’s guaranteed to make life miserable for anyone trying to climb over it.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that, under Trump’s orders, the border wall will be painted black. It’s not for looks. The paint will absorb the scorching desert sun, making the steel panels blisteringly hot to the touch and nearly impossible to scale.

“Now, if you look at the structure behind me, it’s tall, which makes it very, very difficult to climb, almost impossible. It also goes deep into the ground, which would make it very difficult, if not impossible, to dig under,” Noem explained at a press briefing in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

She continued: “We are also going to be painting it black. That is specifically at the request of the president who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb.”

In other words, Trump isn’t just building a wall — he’s weaponizing the desert sun.

Noem added that the goal is simple: discourage illegal entry while encouraging those who wish to come to America to do so legally. “We want people to abide by our federal laws so that they can come here the right way, stay, and pursue the American dream,” she said.

The upgrades don’t stop with a paint job. The Department of Homeland Security is also installing more cameras, sensors, and advanced technology to keep an even sharper eye on cartel smugglers and would-be border crossers.

These improvements were part of Trump’s original vision for the wall during his first term, when he also floated adding spikes and other deterrents. Biden mothballed those plans. Now they’re back — and bigger than ever thanks to the funding surge in Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill.

It’s a move that critics will scoff at, but it’s rooted in simple physics: hot steel is dangerous steel. And if that deters even one illegal crosser from scaling the barrier, the wall just got stronger.

Watch Secretary Noem announce Trump’s clever new upgrade here:

Share