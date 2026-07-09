The reporter barely got her question out.

She identified herself as being from MS NOW — the network formerly known as MSNBC, if you haven’t kept up with the witness-protection rebrand — and Trump just looked at her.

“MS NOW? That’s a failing network. Why would you want to work for them?”

Then the twist of the knife: “They took the name NBC because they were embarrassed by it. Go ahead, go.”

Go ahead, go. Like a teacher waving through a kid who just asked if the homework counts.

That was the opening act of Tuesday’s NATO summit press conference, and it only got better from there. For everybody who spent the last month insisting Trump has “lost a step” — roll the tape. The man strung together more viral moments in one presser than most politicians manage in a career.

The Iran answer

Asked about his relationship with the regime that has openly plotted to kill him, Trump didn’t reach for the diplomatic phrasebook.

“I’m their #1 target… because they’re scum.”

That’s the whole answer. No focus group. No “escalatory concerns.” The president of the United States, standing at a NATO summit, calling the mullahs exactly what they are while they’re actively trying to assassinate him.

The communism riff

Then somebody teed up communism, and Trump delivered a eulogy for every socialist experiment in history:

“Once you go communist, you don’t go back. You die in squalor. You die a horrible death. You die in squalor. And it gets very evil and very nasty.”

He said “you die in squalor” twice. That’s not a stumble — that’s emphasis. That’s a man who wants you to remember the phrase. Somewhere a Democratic Socialists of America chapter meeting went very quiet.

And the victory lap

Just to salt the wound, Trump noted he’s currently #1 on TikTok. The 80-year-old president is out-performing every influencer on the Zoomers’ favorite app while fighting communists on it. The party that keeps telling us they’ve got the youth vote locked up might want to check the scoreboard.

He even found time to threaten to cut off all trade with Spain over their NATO spending freeloading. One press conference. World leaders in the room. And Trump treated it like an open-mic night where he was the only comic who showed up with material.

The press corps keeps showing up hoping to catch him slipping.

Instead they keep ending up in the clip package.

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