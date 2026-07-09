Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Pamela Robinson's avatar
Pamela Robinson
5h

Trump exposes them for exactly what they are & what they'll become! I admire that! He's not all smiles & being fake like former Presidents!

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Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
5h

I love President Trump. Trump/Chess vs MSM/Idiots

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