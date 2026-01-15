Picture this: You’re a hardworking American in Minneapolis, watching your tax dollars evaporate into a $9 billion fraud scheme run by ghost businesses and shady operators. Meanwhile, your mayor is screaming at federal law enforcement to “get the f— out” for doing their job. Welcome to Minnesota in 2026—where local politicians defend lawbreakers and sue the Trump administration for enforcing immigration law.

This week, President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, led by Secretary Kristi Noem, announced the end of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalian immigrants. After nearly 34 years, the “temporary” label finally means what it says. Noem stated it plainly: “Temporary means temporary,” adding that Somalia’s conditions have improved and keeping thousands of Somali nationals here “is contrary to our national interests.” Translation: We’re done playing refugee hotel for countries with long-past expiration dates.

There are currently 2,471 Somali nationals in the U.S. under TPS, with another 1,383 waiting on applications. Around 600 of them live in Minnesota—a state now under federal scrutiny for a multi-billion-dollar fraud operation that makes Enron look like a bake sale. And let’s not ignore the timing: the TPS announcement came just one day after the Twin Cities sued the Trump administration for daring to enforce immigration laws. Because nothing says “we love law and order” like legal action to stop ICE from arresting criminals.

The Fight for America’s Soul Just Started

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, always ready with a race card in hand, accused the administration of “targeting Minnesota for our diversity.” Sure, Keith—$9 billion in welfare fraud is just a cultural misunderstanding, right?

The drama reached full fever pitch when an ICE agent fatally shot a woman, Renee Nicole Good, who allegedly tried to ram officers with her car. Secretary Noem pointed out she “weaponized her vehicle” and was a “domestic terrorist.” But Minnesota Democrats didn’t wait for facts. Governor Tim Walz called it “propaganda,” and Mayor Jacob Frey dropped an f-bomb on federal agents ridding his city of criminal illegals. These are the same people who spent years accusing the President of undermining democracy, yet are now defending someone who tried to turn a car into a battering ram.

Let’s be clear. Ending TPS for Somalia isn’t about cruelty. It’s about restoring the rule of law. Somalia was granted TPS in 1991. That was the year the Soviet Union collapsed, Nirvana released “Nevermind,” and gas was $1.12 a gallon. If nearly four decades of “temporary” status doesn’t scream bureaucratic laziness and political cowardice, nothing does.

But here’s the real game: Democrats aren’t panicking because of humanitarian concerns. They’re panicking because TPS recipients are a voting bloc in waiting. More migrants mean more bodies in sanctuary cities, more political leverage, and—eventually—more votes for the party that promises endless amnesty. Trump just threw a wrench into that machine.

Now, DHS is doubling down in Minneapolis, despite violent protests and threats against agents. This administration isn’t backing down. And why should it? Americans are tired of watching their cities rot from the inside out while their leaders wring their hands over “diversity.”

So while the left cries foul, sues the federal government, and shields fraudsters, Trump is doing something radical—following the law.

