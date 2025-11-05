President Trump just sat down with CBS’s *60 Minutes* and, let’s just say, he didn’t hold back. In his first interview with the network since slapping them with a lawsuit, Trump did what Trump does best: call out the nonsense and double down on doing what needs to be done. And the left? Oh, they’re already clutching their pearls.

When CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell asked if ICE raids have gone “too far,” Trump looked her dead in the eye and said, “No. I think they haven’t gone far enough.” You could almost hear the liberal media melting down in real time. Trump blamed “liberal judges” for slowing things down — the same judges Biden and Obama packed into the courts like it was a clearance sale on judicial robes.

She then brought up videos showing ICE officers using force during deportation operations. Trump’s response? “Yeah, because you have to get the people out.” Translation: if you break our laws, you don’t get to stay. Radical idea, right?

Of course, the activist judges are doing their best to protect illegal immigrants. In Illinois, a Biden-appointed judge even blocked Trump from sending National Guard troops to clean up the mess in Chicago. Because apparently, protecting American cities is now controversial.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, O’Donnell tried comparing Trump to Zohran Mamdani — the far-left lunatic running for NYC mayor. Trump didn’t miss a beat. “Well, I think I’m a much better-looking person than him, right?” Classic.

This interview wasn’t just good TV — it was a reminder that Trump is back, sharper than ever, and not about to take lectures from the same crowd that can’t figure out how to define a woman.

Go watch the full video to see Trump torch the left, one question at a time.

