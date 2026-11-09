Ross Douthat asked the President of the United States whether the people who want every illegal alien deported are working inside his own administration. Then he added five words that should have ended the segment: "Are they in the building with us right now?"

Trump's answer: "No, no, well, there are a lot of those people."

No, no — well, yes. Pick one! That interview was taped Friday morning at the White House. By Friday evening, the President had announced that Stephen Miller — the man who has spent a decade as the architect of exactly the policy Trump just called "too tough" — is the new White House Chief of Staff. He started this morning.

So the answer to "are they in the building with us right now" was not just yes. It was yes, and he's about to get the corner office.

Let's do the thing nobody else is doing and quote the man accurately, because the headlines are already running ahead of the transcript.

Trump did not say the word "amnesty." The White House rapid response shop is correct about that, and we're not going to pretend otherwise just because it would make a better headline. What he said was worse, because it was specific.

Douthat asked whether the immigration crackdown hurt him in the midterms. Trump: "I think it both helped and hurt. I think I got an A plus for closing up the border. I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out. But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs."

Then: "So you think your deportation policy went too tough?"

"I think it might be too tough, yeah." And a beat later — "I think ultimately that hurt me."

There it is. Not "the policy was wrong." Not "we made mistakes." It hurt me. The man has been in politics for eleven years and he still grades everything on a single axis.

And then the part that's going to live in attack ads for the next two years — the description of who, exactly, wants the law enforced:

"But there's a group of people that I would say on the sort of pretty far right that would like everybody taken out."

Pretty far right.

That's us. That's the platform. That's the thing that was printed on the website, said at the rallies, and chanted at the arenas. Build the wall, deport the illegals, enforce the law. Seventy-seven million people voted for that, and this morning we found out it's a fringe position held by the "sort of pretty far right."

Here's the pitch for the deal, in his words: let's keep the ones "working in a landscaping company or working in a hotel or doing something, and in some cases paying taxes." Douthat, to his credit, asked the obvious follow-up — legal status for the landscapers? Trump went further and painted the scene himself, about the woman at the hotel "that's worked there as a maid, as a cleaner, as a this, as a that, as a waitress."

"And all of a sudden they're being taken out of the country. It's tough. It's a tough thing."

We have heard this argument before. We have heard it verbatim before.

In 1986, Ronald Reagan — a better president than most and a man who admitted this one himself — signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act. The sales pitch was identical: a one-time legalization for the people already here and working, paired with real enforcement so it would never happen again. About three million people got legal status.

The enforcement half never showed up. Employer sanctions were written so softly that a photocopy of anything resembling a document satisfied the law. There was no wall, no mandatory verification, no interior enforcement worth the name. The amnesty was real and immediate. The enforcement was a promise, and promises don't deport anybody.

Reagan spent the rest of his life calling it one of his biggest regrets. And now, forty years later, the pitch is back, word for word, delivered on CBS, to a Democratic Congress that just won the House and the Senate and will hold subpoena power in January.

You want to know why your gut clenched when you heard "we would work something out"? Because you have seen this movie. You know how it ends. The legalization is permanent and the enforcement is a press release.

But here's where everybody — including Jim Hoft, including the fifteen hundred people in his comment section — is getting the story half-right.

The betrayal read says Trump folded. The 4-D chess crowd says it's a brilliant head-fake. Both are too simple, because both ignore what the man did with his actual power on the actual same day.

He floated the deal and he hired Stephen Miller. One of those is a sentence on television. The other is personnel, and personnel is policy. You don't hand the keys to the entire executive branch to the hardest-line immigration restrictionist in American politics as a prelude to amnesty. You do it because Congress just flipped and you need somebody who knows where every lever in that building is.

Which means the "deal" is almost certainly what deals have always been for this President — an opening position, floated on the softest available platform, aimed at a Texas Democrat named James Talarico who went on Fox News and said immigration was something he'd like to work on. Trump name-checked him in the interview. "People have already called me," he said.

So no, we don't think the amnesty is coming. Miller's in the building. It dies in committee, or it dies in a Truth Social post at 2 a.m. when the base finishes yelling.

What's coming is worse, and it's duller. Two years of this. Two years of a President who needs a legacy win from a Congress that wants him impeached, floating the one thing Democrats will actually negotiate on, while the people who elected him get described as the "pretty far right" every time it polls badly.

CBS's own exit polling said 58 percent of voters thought the administration went too far. He saw that number. He's going to keep seeing it. And every time he sees it, somebody who knocked doors in 2024 is going to get told they're the extreme wing of their own movement.

The border got closed. That part was real and it mattered and nobody can take it away. The question was never whether he'd build the wall. The question was always whether he'd hold the line after the wall got built, when the hotel-maid story showed up on television and everybody in the room agreed how tough it all was.

Friday morning he said it was too tough. Friday afternoon he hired Stephen Miller.

Watch which one of those men is still in the building in six months. That's the only poll that counts.

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