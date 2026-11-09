Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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jefz's avatar
jefz
1h

Great move. Hopefully we can also deport the Islamist Jihadists who are rapidly destroying our nation. Best example, El-Sayed followed by Mamdani. We must return to our greatest and not fall prey to these evils.

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Lisa Clement's avatar
Lisa Clement
1h

Go Trump!

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