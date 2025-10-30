Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanne Moson's avatar
Jeanne Moson
18h

I am really blown away regarding J D Vance. I am so so proud of him. I watched him on a show on the 29th at a college. He was beyond fantastic. The people just loved him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James's avatar
James
17h

JD Vance is A Warrior

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture