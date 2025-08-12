After the 2020 election, Democrats reportedly took extra steps to neutralize former President Donald Trump’s influence beyond the political arena. Evidence now shows the Biden administration pressured every big bank to sever ties with the former president and his businesses, raising serious concerns about Democrats political interference in private banking.

In a recent CNBC interview, President Trump revealed that JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America gave him only 20 days to move “hundreds of millions of dollars in cash” to other banks. He also said Bank of America declined to accept a deposit exceeding one billion dollars.

While many assumed Trump was exaggerating the rejection, Bank of America’s CEO Brian Moynihan later confirmed the bank refused to open an account for the former president. Moynihan attempted to frame the refusal as compliance with regulations or legal constraints, but did not deny the bank’s decision to effectively block Trump’s banking activity.

President Trump — with an unlikely ally in Elon Musk — is spearheading a covert counterstrike. A plan so disruptive that even hardened D.C. insiders are stunned.

These two banking giants were not alone. According to the New York Post, at least ten other financial institutions took similar steps to blacklist Trump shortly after he left office.

This raises a critical question: If a billionaire and former president can be effectively cut off, what protections exist for everyday Americans whose political views may conflict with the current administration’s?

Reports indicate that this coordinated action was driven by directives or implied threats from Biden officials, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve. These agencies allegedly pressured banks to align with the Biden administration’s political objectives.

Capital One reportedly closed over 300 accounts associated with Trump’s company without providing a clear explanation.

But Trump was not the only target. Sources reveal that the Biden administration also pressured banks to “avoid” business relationships with industries they deemed unfavorable, including gun manufacturers, Christian organizations, cryptocurrency firms, and Trump’s real estate and resort operations.

While no explicit written order demanding these closures has surfaced, the pressure was reportedly unmistakable. As the New York Post explained:

“Such an effort isn’t easy to prove because there’s no direct smoking gun, no memo (at least not yet) telling banks to cancel Trump from their system. The banks say the pressure was more subtle but still real: Failure to remove Trump or crypto types and others would result in heightened enforcement, harassment and possibly fines. The banks decided to drop customers, even rich ones like Trump, because it wasn’t worth the hassle.”

This situation exposes a troubling vulnerability: the capacity of regulatory agencies to leverage complex financial rules to compel private businesses to act in politically motivated ways. The banks’ compliance here, whether out of caution or coercion, highlights the challenges of resisting government overreach in a heavily regulated industry.

In response, President Trump signed an executive order last week aimed at ensuring that federal regulators do not promote policies allowing financial institutions to deny or restrict services based on political or religious beliefs or lawful business activities — a move intended to protect fair access to banking for all Americans, especially Trump supporters who have reported alarming rates of being debanked over the last 4 years.

However, the durability of this order remains uncertain. Future administrations could seek to reverse or undermine such protections, leaving ordinary citizens vulnerable to similar politically motivated financial exclusion.

If history is any indication, the initial targeting focused largely on conservative businesses. The potential for escalation means that next time, average Americans could face comparable pressures simply for their beliefs or affiliations.

Share