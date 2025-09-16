Charlie Kirk’s murder is fueling on of the fastest moving investigations the FBI has been apart of. Within hours the FBI released photos of a person of interest, hours later a weapon was found, with a day and a half the FBI had DNA evidence linking the shooter to the crime, and in less than 48 hours they had a man in custody. The man arrested for the crime, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is now facing capital murder charges. And if convicted, he could face the death penalty. But the story doesn’t stop there.

President Trump spoke out on Sunday. And he didn’t hold back.

He told the press that a large group of people tied to the radical left are now under federal investigation. These aren’t just random folks. They’re people connected to fringe online groups, some of which reportedly celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk. That’s right—celebrated. These are people who have so much hate in their hearts that they cheer when someone is killed for speaking the truth.

Watch This Touching Tribute to Charlie and See How You Can Help Further His Legacy

President Trump said it clearly: “The problem is on the left. It’s not on the right.” And he’s absolutely right. When you look at who’s burning the American flag, who’s calling for the end of free speech, and who’s encouraging violence, it’s not conservatives. It’s the radical left.

We’ve seen this pattern before. First, they attack with words. Then they cancel you. And now, apparently, they’re applauding assassination.

Social media users helped law enforcement track down disturbing posts made by groups tied to the transgender and “furry” communities. Some of these accounts seemed to have known about the attack before it happened. That’s not just bad behavior. That’s criminal. Investigators are now looking into whether these groups had a role in planning or helping with the attack.

One group called “Armed Queers SLC” even deleted their Instagram account after Kirk’s death. If they had nothing to hide, why shut it all down?

The FBI is now investigating far-left groups in Utah and beyond. And President Trump made it clear—his administration is taking names. If any foreigners are found to be celebrating Kirk’s death, their visas may be revoked. As the President said, “We don’t like that. That’s not right.”

Let’s be honest. This kind of evil doesn’t just pop out of nowhere. It’s the result of years of the media, universities, and Hollywood feeding young people a steady diet of anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-traditional values. They’ve been told that free speech is violence, that morality is oppression, and that true patriotism is something to be mocked. That poison is now spilling into real world violence.

Charlie Kirk stood for strong values, free speech, and the future of America. He was a bold voice for young conservatives. And now, the left is trying to silence that voice forever. But they won’t win. Not on President Trump’s watch.

The gloves are off. The investigations are underway. And justice will be done.

This moment is a wake-up call. It’s time for Americans to open their eyes to where the real danger lies. The radical left doesn’t want peace. They want power. And they’re willing to use violence to get it.

We must stand stronger than ever. For our families. For our country. And for the truth.

God bless Charlie Kirk. And God bless President Trump for standing up to this madness.

Share