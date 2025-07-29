With many Americans still awaiting the controversial Epstein files, President Donald Trump told the media he’s going to provide them with a “list” of names to focus on – calling out former President Bill Clinton DIRECTLY!

During a brief chat with the press before leaving the White House on Marine One, Trump dropped some bombs about the names that might be on that list and were EXTREMELY close to the notorious sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“[Deputy Attorney General] Todd [Blanche] is a great attorney,” Trump said to reporters. “You ought to be speaking about Larry Summers (former president of Harvard). You ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys, they’re all over the place, you ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton, who went to the island 28 times. I never went to the island.”

Ever since the DOJ released a memo claiming that there is no Epstein client list, the Democrats and the media have been attacking Trump from every angle over this scandal which they, conveniently, never seemed to care about getting to the bottom of while Joe Biden was president for the past four years.

If Trump releases a list of people who the DOJ has evidence were closely connected to Epstein and his sick activities, that will give the people at least a small taste of the justice they’ve been fighting for.

Watch the video here to see why Trump might actually be about to shock EVERYONE with this Epstein list.

