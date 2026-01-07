Trump Makes Big Change to 2026 Plans as Gen Z Drowns
The big challenge for the Trump administration in 2026 is going to be jump-starting the economy. Millions of young Americans are now drowning in debt and the “solutions” coming from some of President Trump’s advisors are terrible.
The 50-year mortgage that one person proposed is just one example. Think about how insane that is! If a young person manages to take out a 50-year mortgage at age 25, they’re likely to die before ever paying off their home. It just puts the “American dream” out of reach for more Americans.
Inflation has slowed down a lot from when Diaper Joe was in office, but American finances are not catching up quickly enough. It’s great that President Trump has negotiated deals to have foreign countries build new data centers and other technology plants in the US. But those projects take years to get off the ground. It’s tough to sell that to voters before the 2026 midterms when hamburger still costs $8 a pound at the store.
Generation Z is drowning in student loan debt that can never be discharged in bankruptcy (thanks to a rule that Senator Joe Biden included back in the 1990s). That’s before their careers even start!
Tucker Carlson raises a key question about this issue that Congress is afraid to address. Yes, it’s bad for young people to take on so much debt. But shouldn’t we be blaming the banks for their role in this problem?
NSFW language warning:
Yes - the lending institutions need to lower their interest rates on student loans, and the colleges need to lower their rates! That's where I think we need to make changes - BUT - it is absolutely wrong to use federal taxes to pay off these loans. Those of us that paid off our own student loans by working hard should not have to bail out these current loans. When we signed our loan papers, we knew and agreed to the terms, we knew we owed the money and repaid every cent! Actions have consequences, by shorting those out nobody benefits!
The Republican party needs now to shift their attention to the economy. Not just for the midterms but for the American people. It's nice that industry is coming back home but it's not going to lower consumer prices to allow us to put food on the table or easier to put a roof over our heads. As far as student debt is concerned, I had the debt which I paid off. It wasn't easy but I did it in the early 80s. Compared to today it's more expensive considering these people graduate college knowing nothing except Trans issues and socialism. When I paid my debt off I was making $5 a hour but managed to support a family and pay bills. Compared to the inflation factor over the last 50 years $5 a hour then is like $25 today. Pull your big boy pants up and take care of your obligations and quit whining.