The big challenge for the Trump administration in 2026 is going to be jump-starting the economy. Millions of young Americans are now drowning in debt and the “solutions” coming from some of President Trump’s advisors are terrible.

The 50-year mortgage that one person proposed is just one example. Think about how insane that is! If a young person manages to take out a 50-year mortgage at age 25, they’re likely to die before ever paying off their home. It just puts the “American dream” out of reach for more Americans.

Inflation has slowed down a lot from when Diaper Joe was in office, but American finances are not catching up quickly enough. It’s great that President Trump has negotiated deals to have foreign countries build new data centers and other technology plants in the US. But those projects take years to get off the ground. It’s tough to sell that to voters before the 2026 midterms when hamburger still costs $8 a pound at the store.

Generation Z is drowning in student loan debt that can never be discharged in bankruptcy (thanks to a rule that Senator Joe Biden included back in the 1990s). That’s before their careers even start!

Tucker Carlson raises a key question about this issue that Congress is afraid to address. Yes, it’s bad for young people to take on so much debt. But shouldn’t we be blaming the banks for their role in this problem?

NSFW language warning:

