Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
13h

Yes - the lending institutions need to lower their interest rates on student loans, and the colleges need to lower their rates! That's where I think we need to make changes - BUT - it is absolutely wrong to use federal taxes to pay off these loans. Those of us that paid off our own student loans by working hard should not have to bail out these current loans. When we signed our loan papers, we knew and agreed to the terms, we knew we owed the money and repaid every cent! Actions have consequences, by shorting those out nobody benefits!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kurt Lancaster's avatar
Kurt Lancaster
12h

The Republican party needs now to shift their attention to the economy. Not just for the midterms but for the American people. It's nice that industry is coming back home but it's not going to lower consumer prices to allow us to put food on the table or easier to put a roof over our heads. As far as student debt is concerned, I had the debt which I paid off. It wasn't easy but I did it in the early 80s. Compared to today it's more expensive considering these people graduate college knowing nothing except Trans issues and socialism. When I paid my debt off I was making $5 a hour but managed to support a family and pay bills. Compared to the inflation factor over the last 50 years $5 a hour then is like $25 today. Pull your big boy pants up and take care of your obligations and quit whining.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture