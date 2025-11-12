Some Republican voters are a bit down in the dumps this week, after Tuesday night’s election losses in Virginia, New Jersey, and other places. But let’s face it. If Republicans had one any of those races in deep blue areas during an off-year election, it would have been a massive underdog upset. Those were all long shots.

The good news is that if you need some cheering up, President Donald Trump is always there for you. He is one of the funniest, warmest, and most genuine people we’ve ever seen. He hosted a breakfast at the White House the morning after the elections, and he had the whole room in stitches.

You know that the White House team is firing on all cylinders and enjoying themselves when Trump and Vice President JD Vance just start making fun of each other, right to their faces. There was a lot of masculine energy in the room, which is a welcome change from the four years of hell with Joe Biden in office.

Trump shared a story about meeting with Xi Jinping during his recent trip to China. Xi’s cabinet members stood there silently and cowered in fear whenever Trump tried to talk to any of them. Only Xi Jinping speaks on behalf of the Chinese government, apparently.

The president then wonders why JD Vance doesn’t behave like those guys, and their back-and-forth had the whole room laughing. Watch:

