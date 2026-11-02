Somewhere on a golf course, the President of the United States took a call from the President of France, said "hey, I'm here with the great Kid Rock," handed over the phone, and left.

Not hung up. Left. Got in the cart and drove away while Emmanuel Macron was still on the line.

Kid Rock told the whole story on Bill Maher’s show Friday night, and the transcript is better than anything a writer could have invented.

Maher set it up: "Oh, you want to tell the Macron story? The Macron, the golf cart story?"

"Oh, yeah, that was funny," Kid Rock said. "Yeah, we're all golfing. And I hate speaking out of school, but this is just a fun one."

Then he explained the setup, and this part is worth sitting with for a second.

"And I mean, the guy's taking calls all day. [POTUS is] working while you're golfing. The guy does not stop working. That's true. I think we can all agree on that. He works. He sleeps like me four or five hours a night."

So that's the scene. Everybody else is playing golf. Trump is on the phone running the country between shots.

"So we're out there. Macron calls. He's like, blah, blah, blah. He's talking. I'm kind of standing. I'm standing next to his golf cart."

And here it comes.

"He's like, 'Hey, I'm here with the great Kid Rock.' Like, Macron knows who I am. And he's like, 'Bob, say hello.' So he gives me the phone."

Bob. Say hello. To the President of France.

Now put yourself there. You are holding a phone. On the other end is the head of state of a nuclear power and a founding member of NATO. You have roughly one second to produce a sentence.

Here is the sentence Kid Rock produced:

"Hello, Mr. President. And I'm like, I'm from the Paris of the Midwest, Detroit."

The Paris of the Midwest. Detroit. To the actual president of the actual Paris.

"And Trump leaves," Kid Rock said.

Maher, in disbelief: "He leaves Macron on the phone with Kid Rock."

And then Kid Rock delivered the last line, doing Macron's half of the conversation — the polite, stranded, what-am-I-supposed-to-say-now voice of a man abandoned on a golf course phone call:

"What else you been up to?"

Red Wave Press, which posted the clip, said Maher was pounding the table laughing. We believe them.

Here's why this one is going to travel, though, and it isn't just the punchline.

For ten years we have been told this man is an international embarrassment. Humiliating us on the world stage. Can't be trusted with the delicate business of diplomacy. Every broadcast, every panel, every somber expert.

And the actual scene — the one his own golf partner describes — is a guy so comfortable, so completely unbothered, that he uses the President of France as a bit. Hands the phone to a rock star from Detroit for the laugh and drives off.

That is not a man who is nervous about the world stage. That is a man who owns the room and knows it.

The other half is the part Kid Rock said almost as a throwaway, and it's the half the networks will skip. He works all day. He takes the calls while everybody else plays. Four or five hours of sleep. Said plainly, by a guy with no reason to say it, on a show that isn't exactly a MAGA rally.

You don't get that from a press release. You get it from the guy standing next to the cart.

And Macron, somewhere in a palace in the real Paris, is presumably still processing a conversation that opened with Detroit.

Go ahead and send this one to somebody who needs a laugh today. It's Monday before an election. We've earned it.

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