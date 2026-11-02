Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
16h

Thanks for this. Very funny and so very Trump. This is why America loves him.

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Briben biden's avatar
Briben biden
16h

I agree with trump. Macron is a sleazy leftist snake who honestly doe snot care about France or anything else. he just wants power and money. why bother talkign to a snake like that. The funny part is that he left kid Rock to figure out how to end the conversation.

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