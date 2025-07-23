President Donald Trump has now DIRECTLY called out former President Barack Obama, saying it’s time for the DOJ to arrest him on charges of TREASON over his role in perpetuating the Russian collusion hoax.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently revealed evidence confirming that the Obama White House had “manufactured and politicized intelligence” in an effort to try and frame him as a Russian asset with the hopes of overturning the results of the 2016 election and installing Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton as the president.

In the wake of that release, the President was asked by a reporter in the Oval Office about who exactly the Justice Department should go after and without hesitation, President Trump responded by saying that Obama was the “ringleader” and should be their primary target.

“If you look at those papers, they have him, stone cold, and it was President Obama. It was lots of people all over the place. It was them too, but the leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?”

“It’s not a question, you know, I like to say let’s give it time. It’s there. He’s guilty. This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody’s ever even imagined, even in other countries.”

Watch the video here to see how confident Trump sounds in saying that Barry is guilty!

