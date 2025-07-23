Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
morten jensen's avatar
morten jensen
Jul 23

Yes, What Obama and his appointees did was to defraud the American people. He did so deliberately with full knowledge of his crime. This was not with his scope “of duties as President”, it was contrary to his oath of upholding the Constitution. A betrayal of epic proportion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Abe Dumanis's avatar
Abe Dumanis
Jul 23

It's long time overdue. Hussein also needs to be deprived of the USA citizenship, his and his family passports need to be revoked and request needs to be to be sent to the Nobel Committee to deprive Obama ben Hussein of the Nobel Laureate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture