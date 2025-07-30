Every now and then, the truth slips through the cracks of the liberal media machine—and when it does, it’s worth taking notice. This week, that rare moment came from none other than Bill Maher, the longtime left-wing comedian and commentator who, despite his ideological leanings, had the courage to admit he got it wrong. What was his confession? That Donald Trump’s tariffs didn’t tank the economy. In fact, they worked.

“I gotta own it,” Maher said on his podcast. “I would have thought… that these tariffs were going to [expletive] sink this economy by this time — and they didn’t.” That’s not just a personal admission—it’s a direct challenge to the prevailing narrative that dominated the mainstream media and Democratic talking points for the last decade.

Let’s not forget: when President Trump first introduced his America First tariff strategy, the so-called experts were frothing at the mouth. Economists predicted disaster. CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times ran endless headlines warning of economic collapse. The Left squealed that Trump was launching a trade war that would destroy American jobs and send consumer prices soaring. Joe Biden, back in his campaign days, called tariffs “reckless” and “idiotic.” Well, who’s the idiot now?

Here in 2025, the results speak for themselves. The stock market is at record highs. Unemployment remains low. American manufacturing is clawing its way back from decades of globalist neglect. And while inflation remains a concern in some areas, it’s hardly the runaway disaster the Left forecasted. In fact, much of our recent inflation was seeded by Biden’s reckless spending spree when he was in office—not by Trump’s targeted tariffs designed to rebalance unfair trade deals.

Maher, to his credit, acknowledged the disconnect between what he predicted and what he’s seeing with his own eyes. “I drive around. I don’t see a country in a depression at all,” he said. “I see people out there just living their lives.” That’s the rub. The liberal elites live in a bubble of think tanks and Ivy League panels. They never understood that Trump wasn’t just playing some ideological game—he was fighting for the American worker. And he’s winning.

Trump’s tariff policy was never about isolationism—it was about leverage. It was about ending decades of one-sided trade deals that shipped our jobs overseas and hollowed out our heartland. Remember the Trans-Pacific Partnership? That monstrosity would have handed more power to China and sold out American sovereignty. Trump scrapped it. He renegotiated NAFTA into the USMCA, which strengthened labor protections and gave American farmers a fairer deal. Even nations like Japan and the European Union came to the table to strike more balanced agreements. That’s not economic ignorance. That’s strategic genius.

What Maher’s admission proves is what conservatives have known all along: the Left doesn’t understand economics. They react emotionally, not logically. They see tariffs and scream “protectionism!” without understanding the nuance. Trump didn’t impose tariffs to start a trade war—he used them to bring our adversaries to the negotiating table. And it worked.

Now, will the rest of the liberal media follow Maher’s lead and admit they were wrong? Don’t count on it. These are the same people who spent years peddling Russian collusion hoaxes, defending open borders, and telling us that men can have babies. They don’t deal in reality—they deal in narrative. But reality has a funny way of catching up.

To be clear, Maher hasn’t had some political conversion. He’s still a liberal, and he still disagrees with Trump on plenty. But when even a hardened critic like him is forced to admit that Trump’s economic policies delivered better results than predicted, it’s a sign that the truth is becoming impossible to ignore.

The American people are not stupid. They can see what’s working. They can see that under Trump’s leadership, the country is on stronger economic footing. And as more voices—even reluctant ones—start to admit the obvious, the Left’s anti-Trump hysteria looks more hollow by the day.

Bill Maher “owns it.” Now it’s time for the rest of the media and the Democrat party to do the same. But don’t hold your breath.

