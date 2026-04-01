The hosts of ABC’s “The View” spent Monday screaming like possessed cats because a 28-year-old mother told other young women they should get married and have babies. Isabel Brown, a Daily Wire host with 1.2 million Instagram followers, committed this unforgivable act of heresy at CPAC last week in Texas.

Shrieking like demons — and those are Brown’s words, not ours — five grown women on national television collectively lost their marbles over the radical, extremist idea that marriage and motherhood might actually be wonderful things. Somebody get these ladies a Xanax and a glass of water.

Brown’s actual quote was that we should be “encouraging your children to grow up and have the courage to get married and have kids — more kids than they can afford before they think they’re ready.” That’s it. That’s the whole scandal. A happy young mom told other young women that family life is fulfilling.

Whoopi Goldberg — a woman who has been divorced three times and publicly admitted she was “never really in love” with any of her husbands — took it upon herself to lecture Brown about marriage. Goldberg’s third marriage lasted one whole year. One. Her goldfish probably outlived that union.

Whoopi’s response to Brown’s pro-family message was, and we’re quoting directly here: “WHAT?! Because what is she — WHAT THE — WHAT?! WHAT?! WHAT?! WHAT?!” Truly the Aristotle of our time.

She then suggested Brown needed to “go back into the past” for believing women should want families. This from a 70-year-old woman who told Chris Wallace last year that marriage doesn’t work for her because — direct quote — “when you’re married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they’re feeling.” Heaven forbid.

Co-host Sara Haines jumped in to call Brown’s message “the stupidest, most old-fashioned thing,” adding that “the world has over 8 billion people” so we don’t need to “force people to procreate and pump out babies.” Nobody forced anything, Sara. A young woman said motherhood is beautiful. Relax.

Ana Navarro delivered her signature line about how “if you’re not paying my bills, you don’t get to tell me what I do with my uterus.” She then demanded to know where the call to responsibility for men was — as if Brown’s speech about marriage somehow excluded husbands from the equation. Reading comprehension isn’t exactly The View’s strong suit.

Then Sunny Hostin — who has two kids of her own — called it “reckless” to suggest people have children in today’s economy. She claimed a household needs to earn over $400,000 a year for childcare to be “affordable.” Meanwhile, millions of American families earning a fraction of that are raising happy, healthy kids right now. But what would they know? They don’t have a talk show.

The funniest part of this whole circus? The show’s token “conservative” co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, wasn’t there to offer the approved Republican counterpoint. Why? Because she was out on maternity leave. Having a baby. Doing the exact thing Brown encouraged other women to do. The comedy writes itself.

So ABC replaced her with comedian Whitney Cummings, who mocked Brown for only having a one-year-old. “Wait till your kid is up and walking and you spend most of your day trying to get its shoes on,” Cummings sneered. “You’re probably going to rethink how many kids you have.” Generations of mothers throughout human history managed just fine, Whitney, but thanks for the parenting wisdom from the guest chair.

Brown fired back beautifully, posting on X: “I’d like to thank the women of @TheView for showing their truest, darkest colors today: they’re literally shrieking like demons at the thought of encouraging young women to have children. PS — ‘stupidest’ isn’t a real word.” (Sara Haines used it on national television. Twice.)

She followed up on Fox & Friends the next morning, pointing out the obvious: “It’s always about choice for these people until that choice is the beauty and the joy and the purpose of marriage and motherhood.”

Nailed it. That’s the whole Democrat playbook in one sentence. “Choice” only counts when women choose what the left approves of. Choose to abort your baby? Brave queen. Choose to have six kids and stay married? You’re a brainwashed handmaid who needs to be sent “back into the past.”

This is what the modern Democrat cultural machine produces — a panel of wealthy, divorced, bitter television hosts telling young women that wanting a family is stupid and old-fashioned. These are the same people who wonder why birth rates are collapsing and why young Americans report record levels of loneliness and depression.

Whoopi Goldberg has three ex-husbands and zero credibility on this subject. Isabel Brown has a husband, a baby, and a million young women who are tired of being told that the most natural desire in the world is somehow radical.

We know which one of them is happier. And so does every honest person watching.

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