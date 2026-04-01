Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Morgan's avatar
Thomas Morgan
5d

It's hard for me to understand why any intelligent human being would ever watch that mess of a show. I can honestly say I've never watched it, I just see the results in daily recaps like this one.

Reply
Share
12 replies
graceythecat's avatar
graceythecat
5d

who listens to whopee, the stinking peiw show is a total waste of airtime and would be a better spot for the home shopping network.

Reply
Share
2 replies
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture