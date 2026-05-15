Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Joseph Alexander's avatar
Joseph Alexander
13h

Biden was the President, but oblama was running the show. He made asses out of both fools. Both families were involved in the cover-up, and both should be prosecuted to the full amount.

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
13h

How long is it going to take for the demo craps to once and for all be held accountable, for all the lies ,cheating ,stealing to all of Americans. And leave President Trump alone ,my god he is the best for this country and they know it ! They are nothing but useless assholes and once and for all they need to be flushed.

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