Since being founded back in the early 1900s, the nation’s largest labor union, the Teamsters has been loyal to the Democratic party – until now.

Teamsters Union boss Sean O’Brien made history by speaking at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, but the union “officially” offered no endorsement of either party.

And now O’Brien seems to be COMPLETLEY trashing the Democrats!

In a recent interview, the Teamsters boss slammed the Democrats for abandoning working class Americans while catering to wealthy liberal elites and obsessing over “social justice” issues that most Americans don’t care about.

“Where the Democrats lost … they fell in love with their captors. They fell in love with big money. They fell in love with big tech. And they forgot who they’re truly representing: working people.” O’Brien said.

He said that leftist politicians don’t spend any time in the districts they serve to know what it is that REAL Americans care about.

“Look, this whole election for the Democrats was based on social justice issues, right?… And it seemed like this narrative of the social justice issues, it didn’t identify with our members. Our members identify with more money in their pockets, more job protection, better pensions,” he added.

O’Brien exposed what is effectively the root of all the Democrats’ issues.

They’re not even TRYING to care about the average American anymore as they continue to push for policies which only their elitist pals in Hollywood or Silicon Valley can get behind.

And the best part? After losing the 2024 election they DOUBLED DOWN on this.

The Democrats are so out-of-touch they don’t even realize how out-of-touch they are.

Watch the video here to see why the Democratic party is DYING.

