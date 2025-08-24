Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Lambert's avatar
Nancy Lambert
14h

At what point do we stop propping up Ukraine? Do you honestly suggest that a terrorist attack on civilians like what happened on 10/7 go unpunished? What if that were your babies baked?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Greg Stricklen's avatar
Greg Stricklen
14h

Catch up to , what’s going on here people…timing is everything. America was born for this and so were you and I 🙏.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture