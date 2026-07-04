Hank Johnson is worried about the midterms. So worried, in fact, that he’s rolled out the big one.

Not “Republicans will cut your Medicare.” Not “democracy dies in November.” No, the Georgia congressman went straight past all of it — do not pass Go, do not collect a single shred of shame — and landed on slavery.

Actual slavery.

Here he is on Roland Martin Unfiltered this week, saying the quiet part into a hot microphone:

“It’s a GOP war on black America. And if we don’t stand up and fight back, we’re going to be back in the cotton fields.”

Read that again. A sitting member of the United States Congress just told millions of Black Americans that if the wrong party wins a midterm election, they will be returned to bondage.

He says you’re being MASS POISONED. The part about your brain is what could get him impeached.

He wasn’t done:

“We gonna have to get out in November and vote, like John Lewis said, like our lives depend on it, because our lives do depend on it this time.”

This time. As if the last thirty elections were also five minutes from Fort Sumter, and this one finally counts.

Now, this is the same Hank Johnson who once asked a Navy admiral — in a congressional hearing, on camera — whether the island of Guam might “tip over and capsize” if too many Marines stood on one side of it. So we should probably grade on a curve.

But notice what’s missing from his little plantation prophecy: anything resembling an argument.

No policy. No bill. No vote he can point to. Just a congressman looking into a camera and telling Black voters that their neighbors — the people they work with, go to church with, coach Little League with — are secretly itching to re-enslave them, and the only thing standing between America and 1850 is a Democrat turnout operation.

That’s not a warning. That’s a business model.

Because here’s the thing Hank Johnson understands perfectly well: he can’t run on grocery prices. He can’t run on the border. He can’t run on crime in Atlanta. So the pitch becomes vote for us or it’s chains and cotton — the oldest, laziest, most insulting play in the Democrat playbook, dusted off every even-numbered year like Christmas decorations.

Joe Biden at least had the decency to outsource it to a metaphor: “They’re gonna put y’all back in chains.” Johnson skipped the metaphor and went straight to the crop.

And Roland Martin? Nodded right along. Not one follow-up. Not one “Congressman, do you actually believe that?” Because everyone in that studio knows the game. The quote isn’t a slip. The quote is the product.

Imagine, for one second, a Republican congressman telling any group of Americans that a Democrat victory would return them to literal slavery. The cable networks would go to DEFCON 1. There would be resolutions, panels, a Netflix documentary by Friday.

Hank Johnson says it and the media reaction is a shrug — because it’s just Hank, and it’s just Black voters being told, once again, that they’re not citizens to be persuaded but hostages to be frightened.

The cotton fields aren’t coming back, Congressman.

But November is. And something tells us that’s what you’re actually afraid of.

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