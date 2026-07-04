Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Richie Naples's avatar
Richie Naples
2h

This is the same lying that the Democrats have been telling the people for years and if they don’t know the difference yet it’s a shame

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Brian's avatar
Brian
2h

You really can't fix stupidity

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