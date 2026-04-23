Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
8h

Too bad we. can't shut down places like SPLC. These organizations are not good.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
7h

Unbelievable - all the while these scumbags have been calling the taxpayers whose money they sucked up their butts,, NAZIS

That is rot that you cannot deny.

As has been said so many ties, WHY in the hell has the ROTTED "Democratic" party NOT been DISMANTLED and all the scumbags who have been sucking up the taxpayers $$$$ put behind bars FOR LIFE

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