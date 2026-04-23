So the Southern Poverty Law Center — the self-appointed hall monitors of American political speech who spent the last decade telling Big Tech which conservatives to ban — just got slapped with an 11-count federal indictment for secretly funneling $3 million to leaders of the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazi organizations, and white supremacist biker gangs. With donor money. While telling those donors the cash was being used to “dismantle” hate groups.

You cannot parody these people. They are beyond parody. The organization that put Moms for Liberty on a hate map next to the Klan was literally paying Klansmen. We’ve been saying for years that the SPLC was a scam. Turns out we were being too generous — they weren’t just a scam, they were apparently running a neo-Nazi payroll service out of Montgomery, Alabama.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche dropped the hammer on Monday: “The SPLC was not dismantling these groups. It was instead manufacturing the extremism.” Read that again. The DOJ is alleging that the supposed watchdog wasn’t watching anything — it was bankrolling the very monsters it fundraised off of. FBI Director Kash Patel put it even more bluntly: “They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders.”

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And the way they moved the money? Chef’s kiss. Prosecutors say the SPLC set up five shell companies — with names like “Center Investigative Agency,” “Fox Photography,” “Rare Books Warehouse,” and “Tech Writers Group” — to launder donated funds onto prepaid debit cards that ended up in the pockets of extremist leaders. One guy, described as an organizer of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, allegedly pocketed roughly $270,000 over eight years. That’s a quarter million dollars from an organization that sells itself as the nation’s foremost crusader against racial hatred. Going directly to a guy who organized a white supremacist march.

The groups on the SPLC’s secret payroll read like a Southern Poverty Law Center hate map come to life: the KKK, the United Klans of America, the National Socialist Movement (that’s Nazis, for those keeping score at home), the National Alliance, American Front, and the Aryan Nations-affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club. We are not making up that name. Sadistic Souls. And the SPLC was cutting them checks through a shell company called “Rare Books Warehouse.” This is a crime novel that writes itself.

Now here’s where it gets really fun. This is the same SPLC that convinced the Biden FBI to surveil traditional Catholic parishes as potential domestic terrorist breeding grounds. The same outfit that slapped the “hate group” label on the Alliance Defending Freedom — a mainstream Christian legal organization that has won cases at the Supreme Court. The same crew that branded the Family Research Council as extremists, which directly inspired a gunman to walk into their headquarters with a pistol and a bag of Chick-fil-A sandwiches to stuff in their faces after he shot them. That actually happened.

For years, every time a conservative pushed back on the SPLC’s garbage, the media treated it like an attack on civil rights itself. “The SPLC says…” was gospel in every newsroom in America. Google used their hate map to decide which organizations got demonetized. Amazon used their list to kick charities off AmazonSmile. Facebook consulted them on which pages to suppress. Apple, PayPal, the whole constellation of Silicon Valley censors took their cues from an organization that was apparently running a money laundering operation for Klansmen out of a building named after Morris Dees.

Texas Rep. Brandon Gill nailed it: the SPLC “labeled organizations like the Alliance Defending Freedom, Family Research Council, and Moms for Liberty as hate groups” while secretly stuffing cash into the pockets of people who actually hate. Every single conservative, every Christian organization, every parents’ group that ever got smeared by these frauds deserves an apology. And a lawsuit.

The SPLC’s response? Predictably pathetic. Interim CEO Bryan Fair called the charges “false allegations” and claimed the payments were part of an “intelligence-gathering” program shared with law enforcement. Right. You gathered intelligence by paying a quarter million dollars to the guy who organized the Charlottesville rally. That’s some expensive intelligence. The FBI apparently found it so valuable that they’re now helping prosecute you for it.

And where is the media on this? Newsbusters already caught the broadcast networks going dark on the story. ABC, CBS, NBC — crickets. The organization they cited in approximately ten thousand segments as the definitive authority on extremism in America just got indicted for funding actual extremism, and the networks can’t find five minutes of airtime. Shocking. We’re sure it’s just an editorial oversight and not a coordinated effort to protect the left’s most powerful censorship weapon.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — because of course — rushed out a statement calling this a “vindictive campaign” by the Trump administration against organizations that “safeguard our democracy.” Chuck, buddy. They were paying the KKK. With donor money. Through shell companies. The indictment has eleven counts. This isn’t a political vendetta — it’s an accounting ledger that reads like a Tom Clancy villain’s expense report.

We’ve waited a long time for this one, folks. Every conservative who ever got de-platformed because the SPLC whispered in some tech executive’s ear should be popping champagne right now. Every church group that had to explain to their congregation why they showed up on a “hate map” next to the Aryan Nations — while the SPLC was literally paying the Aryan Nations — deserves their moment. This is vindication on a cosmic scale.

Eleven federal counts. Wire fraud. Bank fraud. Money laundering. The “hate watchdog” was the hate. And now everybody knows it.

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