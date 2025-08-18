The Democrats were never going to win a gerrymandering tit-for-tat contest against Republicans in 2025. They don’t have anything left to gerrymander in their own states. That’s why they’re freaking out about Texas successfully gerrymandering five blue seats out of existence this year. What’s a boy loaded with hair gel who wants to run for president in 2028 to do about this? California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) decided to hold a huffy Los Angeles press conference, threatening to gerrymander his state some more, to stop the Bad Orange Man. There’s just one thing that poor little Gavin forgot.

This is still the Summer of Beauty and Justice™ in California. ICE agents showed up at Newsom’s press conference!

What’s even funnier is that they caught multiple illegal aliens loitering outside the venue and arrested them for deportation.

You can’t throw a rock in Los Angeles without hitting someone who votes illegally in our elections.

Newsom has been spiraling out of control for days because of the Texas redistricting. He’s been posting in ALL CAPS on X and trying to mimic President Donald Trump’s masterful tweeting style. When he realized that ICE agents were arresting his main constituents outside the building, he looked like a vein in his forehead was going to pop.

“It’s sick and pathetic,” he exclaimed bravely.

Mayor Karen was equally upset:

She never gets that animated or passionate when talking about the people in Pacific Palisades who still can’t get permits to rebuild their homes that burned down because of her and Newsom’s incompetence. The politicians in California truly adore illegal aliens.

As for Newsom’s plan to gerrymander California to counteract the Texas legislature, that’s just pie in the sky. Newsom’s plan is a ridiculous, multi-stage operation that they don’t have enough time to implement.

To get a ballot initiative before the voters on November 4th, they first have to come up with a ballot initiative (which hasn’t been written yet). Once they have a title and summary for the initiative from the California Attorney General’s office, they can begin gathering signatures. Then, the Democrats would have 90 days to gather 546,651 signatures for the initiative and file petitions with county election officials.

Once the referendum qualifies, it will appear on the next general election ballot, which won’t actually happen until 2026. Oh, and they would also have to either amend or suspend the state’s constitution to do this.

California is only allowed to redistrict every 10 years under the state’s constitution, so it’s not due for another gerrymandering bout until 2030. There’s also an “independent” commission that does the redistricting. Newsom’s gerrymandering referendum would have to convince voters to suspend the commission and cede control of redistricting back to the legislature.

There’s also deep resentment of Gavin Newsom in California. Politico (which is not exactly a friendly outlet to the Trump administration) ran a poll of California voters and found that 64% support keeping the redistricting commission in place, while only 36% support Newsom’s dopey plan.

Long story short, Newsom’s plan could only be voted on at the earliest in the 2026 election, which is too late to counteract the gerrymandering that just happened in Texas (and might happen in Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, and other red states before this year is over). And that’s assuming that he can somehow convince the voters who oppose his plan by a 2-to-1 margin to amend the state constitution.

This is just Gavin Newsom beating his non-chest area in an attempt to do something effective against President Trump. He has to do something to try to fire up the Democrat Party’s fractured and disillusioned base. It’s not as if the Democrats have any policy wins they can run on in 2026. They latch onto the 20 side of every 80-20 issue these days.

Even without the Texas redistricting, the 2026 midterms are likely to shock the world. 2.2 million illegal aliens have either been taken into custody by ICE or self-deported already this year. They won’t be around to cast ballots for the Democrats in a year’s time. Americans might be stunned to finally realize what a tiny minority the unpopular Democrat Party really is.

