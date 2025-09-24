Kamala Harris has made a pair of shocking admissions. She says she doesn’t like gay people, and that she wishes she were a straight white male. Harris makes this confession in her hilarious new forthcoming book, “107 Days.”

This may not come as a surprise to some who watched historic 2024 election, but… Tim Walz was not Kamala’s first choice for a running mate. Sorry, Tampon Tim. That’s the thing about tell-all books like “107 Days.” Sometimes they address uncomfortable truths.

Kamala had her first choice for a running mate all picked out. We have to tell you, he sounded good on paper. He’s described as “a millennial Mayor, Afghanistan war veteran, and husband.”

RFK Jr’s Warning Just Dropped-And if You’re Over 60 You’re the #1 Target - Watch Now

We know what you’re thinking:

“Who was this pillar of masculinity, and how could Kamala Harris have passed him over for Tim Walz? She might be in the White House right now if she had chosen this stud to be her VP!”

But then you find out it was Pete Buttigieg.

Pete Buttigieg “would have been an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man,” Kamala wrote.

Holy smokes! We had no idea that Kamala Harris secretly pined to be a straight white man.

Why didn’t she just transition if Pete Buttigieg was really her first choice? This was back in the halcyon days of 2024, after all, when anyone could change their race and gender through the power of magical wishing.

“But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man,” she continued.

Right. Americans were going to have to overcome a lot of our innate sexism and racism just to vote for her. That was asking a lot. And it’s totally not condescending and insulting to Americans.

Wait, Doug Emhoff is Jewish? How did we miss that during our coverage of the 2024 election? We were mainly focused on the fact that Kamala’s husband had impregnated the nanny, and that he had once punched the daylights out of his girlfriend at the Cannes Film Festival after he thought she was flirting with a valet.

At any rate, Kamala knew that Doug was Jewish, and she viewed that as a detriment to her campaign. So, she dislikes gays and the Jews.

Kamala’s deep thoughts continued after that admission:

“Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk. And I think Pete also knew that — to our mutual sadness.”

That is sad. But the key takeaway is that Kamala Harris discriminated against Pete Buttigieg and denied him an opportunity because he’s gay. Does the Civil Rights Act mean nothing to this woman?

As you can imagine Democrats are not happy with her after all of these admissions and its showing in interviews and the polls, take a look…

Share