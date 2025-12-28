In a twist that could make even soap opera writers jealous, Hunter Biden—the prodigal son of Joe Biden, infamous for his laptop adventures and globe-trotting business deals—has decided to take a swing at his own party. Yes, Hunter, the guy who was once the poster child for Democrat double standards, just threw a rhetorical haymaker at the Democrats’ beloved open-border agenda. Cue the dramatic music, folks.

In a recent statement that probably sent MSNBC producers scrambling for a commercial break, Hunter Biden criticized the Democratic Party’s immigration policies, calling them “unsustainable” and damaging to both migrants and American citizens. That’s not coming from some red-hat-wearing Trump rally attendee. That’s coming from Hunter “Burisma” Biden himself. The same guy who once made headlines for being the ultimate beneficiary of Democrat privilege is now sounding like he’s been binge-watching Tucker Carlson reruns.

Hunter’s beef is with the obvious: the border is a mess. There’s no order, no logic, and no end in sight. Millions of illegal crossings, fentanyl pouring over like it’s a Costco warehouse special, and cities overwhelmed by migrants who were promised a fantasy and handed chaos. And now, even Hunter can’t pretend the Democrats have a clue what they’re doing. That’s like the Titanic’s captain admitting he might have taken a wrong turn… after the ship was already underwater.

Let’s not forget, this wasn’t a slip of the tongue or some offhand remark at a cocktail party. Hunter Biden took the gloves off and publicly blamed Democrat policies for endangering both immigrants and Americans. He called for a more “balanced and effective” system that actually puts national security first. Imagine that—a Biden talking about border security. Somewhere, Kamala Harris just spilled her soy latte.

Of course, the reaction was immediate and predictable. Left-wing pundits went into meltdown mode, accusing Hunter of everything from political heresy to trying to rehab his image. Look, when Rachel Maddow and The New York Times start questioning your motives, that’s usually a sign that you said something halfway reasonable.

But the timing couldn’t be worse for the Democrats. The party is already in a civil war over immigration, with the Squad demanding open borders and sanctuary cities, while more moderate Dems are quietly panicking as their constituents get fed up with the lawless flood of illegal immigrants. Hunter’s comments just threw gasoline on a dumpster fire that’s been smoldering since Joe Biden rolled back every successful Trump-era border policy on day one like he was trying to win a prize for worst governing.

And let’s not kid ourselves: this isn’t just a family squabble. This is symbolic. When even Hunter Biden—the guy who lived like a jet-setting oligarch with a crack pipe in one hand and a Chinese business deal in the other—is criticizing Democrat immigration insanity, it tells you the ship is sinking fast. It’s like Alec Baldwin lecturing Hollywood about gun safety.

Now, don’t expect Joe Biden to suddenly pivot and start building the wall Trump started. He’s too busy pretending the border is secure and hoping nobody notices the migrant camps popping up in blue cities. But Hunter’s comments are a rare moment of clarity, even if it’s coming from a man who’s typically more comfortable in a haze of privilege and legal immunity.

At the end of the day, this is what happens when a party governs with feelings instead of facts. Democrats promised compassion, and delivered chaos. They ignored national security and got a humanitarian disaster. And now, even their poster child for scandal is calling them out.

If the Democrats have lost Hunter Biden, then who’s left? Just a bunch of out-of-touch elites, radical activists, and sanctuary city mayors begging for federal bailouts. Looks like the only wall the Democrats built was the one between themselves and reality.