Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Ian Fetigan's avatar
Ian Fetigan
15h

If anyone believes that these five lunatics are experts at anything we have a serious problem! The reality is that they are leftist agitators and when faced with an intelligent conservative man, they crumble. Thank you @JDVance1 for taking them on as you are a better man than me, as no way would I go into any room with these imbeciles.

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Patrick Kilbride's avatar
Patrick Kilbride
16h

Good afternoon Vice President JD Vance,

I love the way you handled yourself against these “Vipers” that are nothing more than “bitter women” doing their best to demoralize you in front of hand picked audience……Go Figure…… Whoopi…you need to retire, this show needs to be “CANCELED”!!! Black people , white people, Chinese ,and every other culture Out there in this world , We Canadians Love American people, wether your African Americans, Black ,White, Chinese people , We consider all American citizens our neighbours, & our friends !

Maybe President Trump will change his mind About Canada , we’re all just trying to survive in this cruel world , we are all Equal in Gods eyes !

President Trump,

Please come and Visit our Beautiful Province of NewBrunswick and talk to our very friendly citizens, your doing a great job and I understand that some hard decisions need to be made, but charging unnecessary Tariffs on imported products from Canada your hurting people from both of our Countries, Canada & USA…

I Truly hope that we can make both Countries GREAT AGAIN !!!

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