Five women spent a week telling everyone they were going to flay JD Vance alive on national television. They booked the segment, ran the promos, sharpened the knives. And then the cameras rolled, and the most dramatic moment of the whole thing was Whoopi Goldberg looking up at the ceiling and crying out, “ANA, GOD PLEASE!”

She wasn’t praying about Vance. She was praying about her own co-host.

Let that sink in. The Vice President of the United States walked into the most hostile room in daytime television — a room specifically engineered to make Republicans arrive already on defense — and the lady running the show ended up begging the Almighty to make one of her own panelists stop talking. When your big ambush turns into you publicly losing control of your own table, the ambush didn’t go the way you planned.

Look at that face. A “gag order” Bill signed in 1994 just resurfaced — and she knows what’s in it.

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Here’s the setup, in case you skipped daytime TV on Tuesday (and God bless you if you did). Vance sat down at “The View” on June 16th surrounded by Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The premise, as always, was that the smartest people in America were going to corner the dumb hillbilly and expose him. The reality was a little different.

They went after him on affordability — the Left’s favorite new word now that they’ve finally noticed groceries cost money. Navarro insisted Trump “loves inflation.” Vance corrected her: Trump loves that inflation is coming down. Behar, doing her best impression of a person making a point, asked whether Vance was Trump’s “interpreter or his vice president.”

Cute. Except Vance didn’t flinch. He pointed out that the actual hoax here was “the idea that Republicans created the affordability crisis in the first place.” Then he did the thing they never expect — he talked about real stuff. Oil prices. Energy costs. New factories. Construction jobs. Manufacturing coming home. Investment flowing back into the country.

And the audience — the studio audience, hand-selected by ABC, sitting inside the temple itself — burst into applause. For the Republican. In the lion’s den. The hosts looked like a jury that just heard the wrong verdict read out loud.

You have to appreciate the strategy that built this show. The whole format is a trap. Five against one. Home crowd. Friendly questions for the people they like, gotcha questions for the people they don’t. Whoopi even tried the old reliable: “I didn’t say that … Don’t start anything with me,” and the audience clapped for that too, because of course they did — that’s what the home crowd is paid to do. It’s a machine designed to manufacture exactly one outcome.

The machine broke.

And it broke from the inside, which is the part nobody on that couch saw coming. Navarro got so wound up — interrupting, talking over the closing, spiraling into a monologue about “subhuman, infrahuman conditions” and a precise-sounding “6,668 refugees” of whom “all but three were white South Africans” — that Whoopi had to physically shut her down to get to a commercial break. “I have to go to break! ANA, GOD PLEASE!” And then, in case the prayer didn’t land: “Don’t do that!”

They didn’t need Vance to make them look bad. They had Ana for that.

This is the whole problem with the modern outrage industry in one daytime segment. They’ve spent so many years yelling at an empty chair — at a Trump who wasn’t in the room, at a strawman conservative who exists only in their group chat — that they forgot how to handle the real thing sitting three feet away, calm, prepared, and quoting oil prices. The act only works when the villain doesn’t show up. The moment the actual guy walks in and answers the question, the whole production collapses into five people arguing with each other.

Give it a few months. They’ll book another one. They always do, because the booking is the business — the confrontation is the content, win or lose, and a viral meltdown still sells the ad slots. But every time one of these guys walks in and walks out unscathed, the spell weakens a little more. The audience at home starts to notice that the “experts” can’t land a punch on a guy who actually knows the numbers. And once people stop believing the panel is smarter than the target, there’s no show left — just five people on a couch, yelling, while one of them looks at the ceiling and asks God to make the noise stop.

Whoopi already knows how that prayer ends.

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