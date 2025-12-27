So, here we go again—Democrats just can’t help themselves. After losing power, getting exposed for the absolute disaster they created, and watching Trump take back the reins, their big plan now is to impeach him… again. That’s the warning coming straight from Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who just put the public on notice: the left is cooking up another impeachment stunt.

Yep, you heard that right. With the country in shambles after four years of Bidenomics, open borders, and woke insanity, Democrats are still obsessed with one thing—Donald J. Trump. They’re not focused on fixing the economy, securing the border, or getting criminals off the streets. No, their priority is playing political games and trying to stop Trump from doing what he was elected to do—clean house.

Mike Johnson, not exactly a guy prone to hyperbole, came out and made it clear that the chatter from the left is heating up. And if you’ve been watching the usual suspects in the media and on social media, it’s obvious. They never let go of the 2020 grudge match. Now that Trump’s back and doing what he does best—making America great again—they’re scrambling to shut him down any way they can.

Let’s not forget, they tried this before. Twice. And both times, it flopped harder than Biden on a staircase. But here we are, with the same circus gearing up for another round. The only thing missing is Adam Schiff crying on cue.

Meanwhile, the country’s moving forward, and Trump is doing exactly what he promised—putting America first. That’s what has them shaking. They know they can’t beat him at the ballot box, so they’re trying to cancel him through Washington witch hunts.

Mike Johnson drop the truth bomb they don't want you to hear.

